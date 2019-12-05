By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pampers Premium Protection Size 1 56 Nappies

4.5(254)Write a review
£ 7.00
£0.13/each
  • Wrap your baby in Pampers Premium Protection, Pampers' softest comfort and unbeatable skin protection, approved by the British Skin Foundation. This nappy provides feather-like softness, and is now lined with Heart Quilts to feel even softer against baby’s skin while pulling away wetness and mess. It also has a Wetness Indicator to tell you when your baby might need a change. Finally, Pampers make sure your baby’s delicate belly is protected with its Navel Friendly Cut. Use with Pampers wipes. Packaging may vary.
  • Pampers Premium Protection is the only newborn nappy approved by the British Skin Foundation
  • Lined with Heart Quilts to feel even softer against baby’s skin, while pulling away wetness and mess
  • Selected feathery soft materials for Pampers’ gentlest touch on baby’s skin (does not contain feathers)
  • Wetness Indicator tells you when your baby might need a change
  • Nappies with Air Channels for breathable dryness and up to 12 hours of dryness
  • Navel-Friendly shape designed for newborns (available in size 0, 1, 2)
  • Want to know more about the components Pampers uses? Visit pampers.co.uk, pampers.ie

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

254 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Wonderful

5 stars

I love how reliable Pampers are, they don't leak and my daughters skin feels dry even when she's got a full nappy. I've tried numerous other brands but none of them come close

Fully recommend

5 stars

I've always used pampers when my children were new borns and they work wonders I did my research and choose pampers from how many good reviews they have had they have never let me down

Good

5 stars

Good good good good good good good good ok ok ok ok

great product

5 stars

This is a great product. Highly recommend it to mums.

Wonderful

5 stars

Nice product recommend to every parent. Really satisfy with it.

Valerica

3 stars

Best nappies on the market I love how they fit my little boy and they don't leak like other brands"

Very impressed

5 stars

We tried the Pampers Premium Protection in size 1 & 2 and have to say how impressed we really are. The nappies are very soft, have no chemical smell which some products do have from other brands, they fit securely and keep the liquids away from the delicate skin of baby's bottom. I can't vouch for the 12 hours protection as we always changed before the 12 hours, but don't doubt that this isn't the case for these nappies, as they lock away the moisture.

BEST newborn nappy

5 stars

I have 8 children, the oldest is 21 and I've used Pampers on all of them. Over the years I've tried other brands (usually free samples or when on offer) but Pampers is always the nappy I buy in for my newborns. I'm using Pampers Premium Protection on my new baby daughter now and they're soft, comfortable fit and hold the poo away from her skin (well as much as a nappy can) which means no nappy rash :)

Super soft

5 stars

These nappies are brilliant. They are super soft, if you aren't sure then do the cheek test. They don't leak and hold loads of liquid. They last for 12 hours over night and no nappies rash.

Miss Jessica Saunders

5 stars

These are the only nappies I'd use on my daughter as these are so delicate on her skin, I wouldent recommend any other Nappies and wipes. I've used these since birth and had no problems what's so ever. The best thing is pampers is the only brand that does 0's for tiny babies

