Pampers Premium Protection Size 1 56 Nappies

Wonderful
I love how reliable Pampers are, they don’t leak and my daughters skin feels dry even when she’s got a full nappy. I’ve tried numerous other brands but none of them come close
Fully recommend
I’ve always used pampers when my children were new borns and they work wonders I did my research and choose pampers from how many good reviews they have had they have never let me down
Good
Good good good good good good good good ok ok ok ok
great product
This is a great product. Highly recommend it to mums.
Wonderful
Nice product recommend to every parent. Really satisfy with it.
Valerica
Best nappies on the market I love how they fit my little boy and they don't leak like other brands"
Very impressed
We tried the Pampers Premium Protection in size 1 & 2 and have to say how impressed we really are. The nappies are very soft, have no chemical smell which some products do have from other brands, they fit securely and keep the liquids away from the delicate skin of baby's bottom. I can't vouch for the 12 hours protection as we always changed before the 12 hours, but don't doubt that this isn't the case for these nappies, as they lock away the moisture.
BEST newborn nappy
I have 8 children, the oldest is 21 and I've used Pampers on all of them. Over the years I've tried other brands (usually free samples or when on offer) but Pampers is always the nappy I buy in for my newborns. I'm using Pampers Premium Protection on my new baby daughter now and they're soft, comfortable fit and hold the poo away from her skin (well as much as a nappy can) which means no nappy rash :)
Super soft
These nappies are brilliant. They are super soft, if you aren't sure then do the cheek test. They don't leak and hold loads of liquid. They last for 12 hours over night and no nappies rash.
Miss Jessica Saunders
These are the only nappies I’d use on my daughter as these are so delicate on her skin, I wouldent recommend any other Nappies and wipes. I’ve used these since birth and had no problems what’s so ever. The best thing is pampers is the only brand that does 0’s for tiny babies