By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Health Digital Ear Thermometer

1.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Health Digital Ear Thermometer
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • Digital Ear Thermometer
  • Tesco Health Digital Ear thermometer has a tiny tip making it ideal for taking temperatures of newborns and small children but is also suitable for the whole family to use. A temperature reading is provided in just 1 second with a fever alert sound if a high temperature is detected. The memory function displays the last 9 temperature readings for easy monitoring and comparison. 10 hygiene covers are included which should be replaced at every reading to ensure hygienic and accurate results. • Ideal for newborns but suitable for the whole family to use • 1 Second reading • Fever alert sound when temperature is too high • Switch between Celsuis or Fahrenheit • Stores last 9 temperatures • Auto switch off after 60 seconds • 10 Hygiene Covers • Replaceable Lithium Cell CR2032 battery (included)
  • ICONS: • 10 Hygiene Covers (bullet point) • Recalls last 9 temperatures (bullet point) • 1 sec reading (icon) • Fever Alert (icon) • Switches between Celsius and Farenheight (icon)
  • Tesco Health Digital Ear thermometer has a tiny tip making it ideal for taking temperatures of newborns and small children but is also suitable for the whole family to use. A temperature reading is provided in just 1 second with a fever alert sound if a high temperature is detected. The memory function displays the last 9 temperature readings for easy monitoring and comparison. 10 hygiene covers are included which should be replaced at every reading to ensure hygienic and accurate results. • Ideal for newborns but suitable for the whole family to use • 1 Second reading • Fever alert sound when temperature is too high • Switch between Celsuis or Fahrenheit • Stores last 9 temperatures • Auto switch off after 60 seconds • 10 Hygiene Covers • Replaceable Lithium Cell CR2032 battery (included)

Information

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions For Use : • Read the enclosed user manual carefully before use and keep In a safe place for future reference. • Use a new Tesco Hygiene Cover to ensure hygiene and accuracy always use a new probe cover for each temperature measurement • The British Medical Association recommends the value that represents normal body temperature is 37"C. However there is a variation between individuals.A child's normal temperature may vary between 36°C and 37.5°C. If a child's temperature gees over 39"C or remains above normal for more than two days seek medical advice.

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrible!! Do not waste your money!!

1 stars

Complete waste of money. As another review has stated, it doesn't register higher temperatures just 34/35 .. tested on all the family and it was all the same. Constantly says error too. DO NOT waste your money as it gives inaccurate readings. I'll be sticking with the under arm thermometer that has never let me down.

Useless

1 stars

I wanted to support Tesco instead of using a Braun thermometer. But the readings with this are so far off, it's ridiculous. My youngest has a temperature (tested with an underarm thermometer), yet this thermometer never shows more than 34° degrees. I tested it in my own ear and with his sister - all the same, never more than 34°. And all nearly the same temperature! Something is clearly dangerously wrong with this! Very unhappy to have spend a lot of money for something that is useless.

Instructions not good on fitting connection ring.

3 stars

Disappointed with instructions. There is a connection ring (also pictured on instruction sheet) but no instruction on how to use it. Doesn’t fit closely on the thermometer so seems a bit superfluous - but is it? I’ve taken temperature reading with probe cover and without the ring, and it seems ok. Just more than a bit concerned that the reading is accurate. I’d welcome any info on this, but have only given rating of three as accurate reading is essential.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here