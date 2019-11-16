Tesco Health Digital Ear Thermometer

Terrible!! Do not waste your money!!
Complete waste of money. As another review has stated, it doesn't register higher temperatures just 34/35 .. tested on all the family and it was all the same. Constantly says error too. DO NOT waste your money as it gives inaccurate readings. I'll be sticking with the under arm thermometer that has never let me down.
Useless
I wanted to support Tesco instead of using a Braun thermometer. But the readings with this are so far off, it's ridiculous. My youngest has a temperature (tested with an underarm thermometer), yet this thermometer never shows more than 34° degrees. I tested it in my own ear and with his sister - all the same, never more than 34°. And all nearly the same temperature! Something is clearly dangerously wrong with this! Very unhappy to have spend a lot of money for something that is useless.
Instructions not good on fitting connection ring.
Disappointed with instructions. There is a connection ring (also pictured on instruction sheet) but no instruction on how to use it. Doesn’t fit closely on the thermometer so seems a bit superfluous - but is it? I’ve taken temperature reading with probe cover and without the ring, and it seems ok. Just more than a bit concerned that the reading is accurate. I’d welcome any info on this, but have only given rating of three as accurate reading is essential.