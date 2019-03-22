By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Square Pads 50S

5(1)Write a review
Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Square Pads 50S
£ 1.75
£0.04/each

Product Description

  • Cotton Wool Pads 50 pack
  • Fred & Flo square cotton wool pads are made from 100% pure cotton making them super soft and absorbent. Ideal for gently cleansing your baby’s delicate skin during nappy changes, as well as for your own skincare and beauty needs. Approximately 50 pads. • 100% pure cotton • Approx. 50 pads
  • 100% pure cotton Gentle & absorbent
  • Our square cotton wool pads are made from 100% pure cotton making them super-soft and absorbent. Ideal for gently cleansing your baby’s delicate skin during nappy changes, as well as for your own skincare and beauty needs. Approximately 50 pads. • 100% pure cotton • Approx. 50 pads

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50 pads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant

5 stars

We use a lot of cotton wool pads, and when I tried these they seemed excellent. Decent thickness and not likely to fall apart. The texture was also good.

Usually bought next

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Fred & Flo 150 Nappy Bags

£ 0.89
£0.01/each

Fred & Flo 100 Cotton Wool Balls

£ 1.30
£0.01/each

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here