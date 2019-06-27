By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Pleat 200G

1.5(10)Write a review
Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Pleat 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Cotton Wool Pleat 200g
  • Fred & Flo large cotton wool pleat is made from 100% pure cotton making it super soft and absorbent. Ideal for gently cleansing your baby’s delicate skin during nappy changes, as well as for your own skincare and beauty needs. The pleat is perforated for easy use. • 100% pure cotton • Perforated for easy use
  • 100% pure cotton Gentle and absorbent Perforated for easy use
  • Our large cotton wool pleat is made from 100% pure cotton making it super-soft and absorbent. Ideal for gently cleansing your baby’s delicate skin during nappy changes, as well as for your own skincare and beauty needs. The pleat is perforated for easy use. • 100% pure cotton • Perforated for easy use
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

10 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Disappointed

3 stars

Compared to other pleats this is horrible it is like a strip of cotton wool instead of a pleat will not buy again

Insufficient perforations.

2 stars

Not as good as previous item 'Tesco Loves Baby cotton wool pleat'. Not perforated on each fold.

Not good

3 stars

Not as good as Tesco baby!!

Terrible new producy

1 stars

I’ve used tesco cotton wool pleats for years. This new Flo and Fred one is useless. There aren’t perforations in most of the pleat, meaning you have to try to rip it apart (unsuccessfully), and it’s so fluffy it sticks to anything it can, including your face. Looks like a trip to Boots will be in order. Why change things which are perfectly ok in the first place?

Very Poor quality

1 stars

Used this for my new born babys bath and it was splitting and had bits all over in the bath. Does not hold in water like the tesco loves ones. I was worried about cotton bits going down the drain so stopped using them. I bought these because package say they are organic, but they are absolutely rubbish quality.

Dreadful!

1 stars

This Cotton Wool Pleat is dreadful! - the serrated edge is virtually non-existent which means you have to really rip at it to tear a bit off!. I've got a whole pack to get through but will be buying from elsewhere in future - sorry.

Horrible product.

1 stars

If I could give a big ZERO I would. I dislike Fred and Flo product. There are very less pleats and when you pull the cotton it doesn’t come off. More wastage, plus taking more time. TESCO PLEASE BRING BACK TESCO LOVES BABY RANGE.

No perforation in baby cotton wool pleat

2 stars

I've been using Tesco cotton wool for a very long time now (my 8 year old was allergic to baby wipes so used cotton wool and water, still using for my 3 year old) since changing to Fred and Flo the cotton wool pleat is no longer perforated as says on the pack. Please Tesco sort this problem, I use 2/3 packs a week and I've not had a perforated pack yet. If no change soon I'll be buying cotton wool elsewhere

Not as good as it was

1 stars

As I have found with the new nappies, this cotton now feels cheap. They have removed some of the perforations and in doing so doubled the pleat size so I find i’m using much more than I used to. The pleats were much thicker in the old cotton.

Not as good as the old version.

2 stars

I don't know why Tesco had to change the original cotton wool, at least that was proportionally pleated with a good perforation for pulling off the right amount of cotton wool. This version on the other hand is awful, the perforation is not effective and disproportionate!! Not happy with the Fred and Flo version, sorry.

