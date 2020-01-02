By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mam Clip It Soother Clip

4.5(44)Write a review
image 1 of Mam Clip It Soother Clip
Product Description

  • Join us in The MAM Club on mambaby.com
  • Discover the fabulous world of MAM and enjoy many benefits and surprises.
  • BPA°BPS free
  • °BPA/BPS free: All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS.
  • Flexible Ring
  • Fits button soothers
  • Soft Ribbon
  • Baby-safe length
  • Washable & durable
  • Length Controller
  • Easily adjustable - longer or shorter, just as you need it
  • Flexible Loop
  • Compatible with ring soothers, teethers & toys
  • Clip Fastener
  • One handed operation & wide opening make it easy to fasten
  • This product meets the requirements of EN 12586: 2007.
  • Fits all soother types & more
  • Washable

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions inside. Please keep instructions for future use.

Name and address

  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.

Return to

  • For more information, contact:
  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.
  • Tel: 0208 943 8880, Fax: 0208 943 8881
  • mambaby.com
  • Facebook: www.facebook.com/mambabyuk

Lower age limit

0 Months

44 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice product

4 stars

The clip seems a little bulky but other than that it does what it says on the tin. I like the fact that the length is adjustable.

Most handy clip ever

5 stars

I can’t tell you how many soothers I have lost around my house! This clip is clean lined, simply to use and doesn’t looo odd attached to his clothes He doesn’t tug on it like he has with previous ones we’ve had and the clip is really convenient to help find the dummy when out and about or in the car [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Needs to be longer

3 stars

This would probably suit a newborn best. The string is too short for my 6 month old and gets in the way or the dummy pops out too easily. Good design in that it can be used on both MAM and other dummies. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It actually stays on!

5 stars

I love this clip! We have been using it for a couple of weeks now and she has not once managed to pull it off or unclip it herself. Really pleased with this and although the length doesn’t change much it’s helpful when baby is smaller you don’t need a huge long dummy clip that they could essentially get stuck around their neck. Also my daughter is very picky about what dummy she uses so although she doesn’t take a mam dummy I can still attach it to the one she does use! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

LIFESAVER - no more lost dummies

5 stars

So we recently got this dummy clip for my youngest and it is absolutely amazing. It is so sturdy and attaches to practically anything. It stays in place so I no longer have to worry about him losing his dummy, As a busy mum of two under two this really comes in handy as I already have enough things to think and worry about whilst out with both the boys. I love the fact that it is adjustable as it allows me to attach it different things and stops it from dangling around or getting in the way . The material is soft and there are no sharp edges or nasty parts that could hurt your baby. It is also really good as it allows me to attach a different soother and not just MAM ones as my son can be a little fussy when it comes to dummies. The design is also super cute and I would definitely buy this product again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Design!

4 stars

I really liked the design of the clip and the strap, the art work is really cute. I like that you can adapt the attachment to the dummy as my daughter won’t take the mam dummies (sorry) she likes the ones with the cherry teat. The cord is quite short which is good, it stops my daughter getting her hand stuck in it and pulling her dummy out unintentionally. I found the clip quite bulky and not massively easy to attach to her clothes one handed as I find myself having to do more and more these days! Over all top product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Such a time saver

5 stars

Had this product a week!! Has helped massively we were always having to sterilise dummies when she dropped them, this has made life easier plus it’s such a pretty colour and goes with most of her clothes!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Essential piece of baby kit

5 stars

I love all things MAM so this was an obvious purchase. The adjustable strap is great now my little one is growing so fast. The gripping mechanism is also super strong meaning my little boy can pull on the strap as much as he wants and it stays put. No fear of losing the soother. The design is super cute and we even have a soother to match. This is used every day and I don't know how we managed without it. An essential purchase for all fans of MAM soothers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extendable dummy clip

5 stars

Love the designs available. Love the extendable function on the dummy clip. I use this for phoebes dummies and teething toys while out and about. The designs are super cute too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy little clip

4 stars

I’ve had this dummy clip a week and it’s so handy. No more losing the dummy in my little girls car seat or worrying about it dropping on the floor. It easily clips onto her clothes, all you do is slide the plastic grip and it holds in place. No fussy clips or hard/sharp edges to deal with. The dummy easily fits into a ring which holds it in place. It just pops in and out so need to tie the dummy on or anything. The design is lovely, a pretty pink strap which stands out making it easy to find the dummy against her clothes... and not forgetting pulling it out amongst all the toys and teethers etc that she has in her car seat/pram. Would definitely recommend this clip if your little one has a dummy... it really is a must! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

