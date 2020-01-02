Mam Clip It Soother Clip

Nice product 4 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 2nd January 2020 The clip seems a little bulky but other than that it does what it says on the tin. I like the fact that the length is adjustable.

Most handy clip ever 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 3rd August 2018 I can’t tell you how many soothers I have lost around my house! This clip is clean lined, simply to use and doesn’t looo odd attached to his clothes He doesn’t tug on it like he has with previous ones we’ve had and the clip is really convenient to help find the dummy when out and about or in the car [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Needs to be longer 3 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 2nd August 2018 This would probably suit a newborn best. The string is too short for my 6 month old and gets in the way or the dummy pops out too easily. Good design in that it can be used on both MAM and other dummies. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It actually stays on! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 2nd August 2018 I love this clip! We have been using it for a couple of weeks now and she has not once managed to pull it off or unclip it herself. Really pleased with this and although the length doesn’t change much it’s helpful when baby is smaller you don’t need a huge long dummy clip that they could essentially get stuck around their neck. Also my daughter is very picky about what dummy she uses so although she doesn’t take a mam dummy I can still attach it to the one she does use! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

LIFESAVER - no more lost dummies 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 2nd August 2018 So we recently got this dummy clip for my youngest and it is absolutely amazing. It is so sturdy and attaches to practically anything. It stays in place so I no longer have to worry about him losing his dummy, As a busy mum of two under two this really comes in handy as I already have enough things to think and worry about whilst out with both the boys. I love the fact that it is adjustable as it allows me to attach it different things and stops it from dangling around or getting in the way . The material is soft and there are no sharp edges or nasty parts that could hurt your baby. It is also really good as it allows me to attach a different soother and not just MAM ones as my son can be a little fussy when it comes to dummies. The design is also super cute and I would definitely buy this product again . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Design! 4 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 1st August 2018 I really liked the design of the clip and the strap, the art work is really cute. I like that you can adapt the attachment to the dummy as my daughter won’t take the mam dummies (sorry) she likes the ones with the cherry teat. The cord is quite short which is good, it stops my daughter getting her hand stuck in it and pulling her dummy out unintentionally. I found the clip quite bulky and not massively easy to attach to her clothes one handed as I find myself having to do more and more these days! Over all top product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Such a time saver 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 29th July 2018 Had this product a week!! Has helped massively we were always having to sterilise dummies when she dropped them, this has made life easier plus it’s such a pretty colour and goes with most of her clothes!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Essential piece of baby kit 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 29th July 2018 I love all things MAM so this was an obvious purchase. The adjustable strap is great now my little one is growing so fast. The gripping mechanism is also super strong meaning my little boy can pull on the strap as much as he wants and it stays put. No fear of losing the soother. The design is super cute and we even have a soother to match. This is used every day and I don't know how we managed without it. An essential purchase for all fans of MAM soothers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extendable dummy clip 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 28th July 2018 Love the designs available. Love the extendable function on the dummy clip. I use this for phoebes dummies and teething toys while out and about. The designs are super cute too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]