By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blue Dragon Hot Chilli Sriracha Sauce 435Ml

5(1)Write a review
Blue Dragon Hot Chilli Sriracha Sauce 435Ml
£ 2.70
£0.62/100ml

Product Description

  • Thai hot red chilli sauce
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • A rich, spicy blend of red chillies and garlic
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 435ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pickled Red Chillies (37%) [Red Chillies, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Sugar, Minced Garlic (10%), Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid), Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 12 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect on noodles, veg, chicken or on anything you fancy a fiery kick

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

435ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 419 kJ/ 99 kcal
Fat 0.7 g
of which saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 21 g
of which sugars 17 g
Fibre 2.0 g
Protein 1.2 g
Salt 5.0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Have it on everything

5 stars

Have it on everything

Usually bought next

Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 380G

£ 2.00
£0.53/100g

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Toasted Sesame Oil 250Ml

£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml

Flying Goose Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce 455Ml

£ 3.10
£0.68/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here