Woodside Farm Pork Sausages 681G

Lovely
It’s hard to find a traditional, plain good quality pork link. I really enjoyed these sausages. Hope you do too.
Top class banger.
Best i have tried.I do n`t care if Woodside Farm is a made up place,what or who ever they are,well done.
Absolute rubbish.
These are easily the worst bland tasting sausage, I have ever tried. They don’t taste of anything Tesco should be ashamed to sell this trash.How other reviewers say these are nice,is beyond me,All I can say their taste buds must be shot.
Avoid
No flavour. Cheap and not cheerful
Great basic sausage for great basic price!
Great fry-up or sausage casserole sausages - great price - and any left overs go to the local fox who seems to enjoy them :-)
Cheap and tasty
Tasty. I use these to make pigs in blankets, scotch eggs, stuffing, there even nice just oven cooked and put with a nice breakfast.
scrummy
very -good quality - children love them - lovely taste - people love my sausage rolls made with them - sometimes a little gristle but other makes same.
Dog really loves these..!!
I would not feed these to a big issue sellers dog!
Absolutely foul! All the skins burst, (alleged) sausage just didn't taste of anything at all. Will never buy these again.
Farm produce is the best.
Excellent value for money. Good flavor and don't shrink very much.