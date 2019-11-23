By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Woodside Farm Pork Sausages 681G

3.5(14)Write a review
£ 1.09
£1.61/kg
2 sausages
  • Energy1012kJ 243kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.4g
    21%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausages.
  • 12 British Pork Sausages
  • Pack size: 681g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (53%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dextrose (Sulphites), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract (Sulphites), Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Mace, Nutmeg, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

681g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (101g**)
Energy1002kJ / 240kcal1012kJ / 243kcal
Fat14.3g14.4g
Saturates5.1g5.1g
Carbohydrate13.9g14.0g
Sugars2.6g2.6g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein13.5g13.7g
Salt1.2g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 681g typically weighs 606g.--

14 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

5 stars

It’s hard to find a traditional, plain good quality pork link. I really enjoyed these sausages. Hope you do too.

Top class banger.

5 stars

Best i have tried.I do n`t care if Woodside Farm is a made up place,what or who ever they are,well done.

Absolute rubbish.

1 stars

These are easily the worst bland tasting sausage, I have ever tried. They don’t taste of anything Tesco should be ashamed to sell this trash.How other reviewers say these are nice,is beyond me,All I can say their taste buds must be shot.

Avoid

1 stars

No flavour. Cheap and not cheerful

Great basic sausage for great basic price!

4 stars

Great fry-up or sausage casserole sausages - great price - and any left overs go to the local fox who seems to enjoy them :-)

Cheap and tasty

3 stars

Tasty. I use these to make pigs in blankets, scotch eggs, stuffing, there even nice just oven cooked and put with a nice breakfast.

scrummy

4 stars

very -good quality - children love them - lovely taste - people love my sausage rolls made with them - sometimes a little gristle but other makes same.

Dog really loves these..!!

5 stars

Dog really loves these..!!

I would not feed these to a big issue sellers dog!

1 stars

Absolutely foul! All the skins burst, (alleged) sausage just didn't taste of anything at all. Will never buy these again.

Farm produce is the best.

5 stars

Excellent value for money. Good flavor and don't shrink very much.

