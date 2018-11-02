Woodside Farms Unsmoked Gammon Steaks 300G

Sorry-item is disgusting. Far too salty threw out.
Too salty, could not eat. Would not give one star if possible!
Yuck!
Awful. Rubbery rubbish.
Horrible
Not a patch on the 250g item which has been removed from range. I won't be buying these again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 162kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (88%), Water, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Grill
Instructions: Grill chilled: 12-14 minutes Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn once halfway through cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry. Pan Fry chilled: 10 mins Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 1 minutes each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for 4 minutes each side. Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes
Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark
2 Servings
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One steak (150g)
|Energy
|674kJ / 162kcal
|1011kJ / 242kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|15.6g
|Saturates
|4.0g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.8g
|25.2g
|Salt
|2.8g
|4.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
