M&M's & Friends Medium Selection Box 144G

Lovely selection box
Store in a cool, dry place.
144g ℮
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 18g (%*)
|Energy
|1861kJ
|335kJ (4%)
|-
|443kcal
|80kcal (4%)
|Fat
|16g
|2.8g (4%)
|of which saturates
|7.6g
|1.4g (7%)
|Carbohydrate
|71g
|13g (5%)
|of which sugars
|62g
|11g (12%)
|Protein
|3.9g
|0.7g (1%)
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Shea Fat, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E171), Dextrin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Salt, Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 20g (%*)
|Energy
|2020kJ
|404kJ (5%)
|-
|481kcal
|96kcal (5%)
|Fat
|19g
|3.9g (6%)
|of which saturates
|12g
|2.4g (12%)
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|14g (5%)
|of which sugars
|68g
|14g (16%)
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g (2%)
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.03g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 19.5g (%*)
|Energy
|2108kJ
|411kJ (5%)
|-
|503kcal
|98kcal (5%)
|Fat
|25g
|4.8g (7%)
|of which saturates
|15g
|3.0g (15%)
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|12g (4%)
|of which sugars
|53g
|10g (11%)
|Protein
|8.1g
|1.6g (3%)
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 20g (%*)
|Energy
|2064kJ
|413kJ (5%)
|-
|493kcal
|99kcal (5%)
|Fat
|24g
|4.7g (7%)
|of which saturates
|14g
|2.8g (14%)
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|13g (5%)
|of which sugars
|49g
|9.8g (11%)
|Protein
|4.3g
|0.9g (2%)
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
Sugar, Peanuts, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Milk Proteins, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Starch, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Lactose, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E171), Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 45g (%*)
|Energy
|2143kJ
|964kJ (12%)
|-
|512kcal
|230kcal (12%)
|Fat
|26g
|12g (17%)
|of which saturates
|10g
|4.6g (23%)
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|27g (10%)
|of which sugars
|54g
|24g (27%)
|Protein
|9.8g
|4.4g (9%)
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.04g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 21.5g (%*)
|Energy
|1890kJ
|406kJ (5%)
|-
|450kcal
|97kcal (5%)
|Fat
|17g
|3.6g (5%)
|of which saturates
|7.9g
|1.7g (9%)
|Carbohydrate
|71g
|15g (6%)
|of which sugars
|62g
|13g (14%)
|Protein
|3.6g
|0.8g (2%)
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
