Mars & Friends Medium Selection Box 144.3G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£1.39/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Snickers Mini - Milk chocolate (35%) with soft nougat (16%) and caramel centre (27%) with fresh roasted peanuts (22%). Galaxy Counters - Milk chocolate pieces. M&M's Choco - Milk chocolate (70%) in a sugar shell. Mars Mini - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). Mars - Milk chocolate with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%). Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Snickers Mini - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 18g
  • Galaxy Counters - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 35g
  • M&M's Choco - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 20g
  • Mars Mini - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 18g
  • Mars - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 33.8g
  • Maltesers - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 19.5g
  • Pack size: 144.3g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

144.3g ℮

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
    Energy1861kJ335kJ (4%)
    -443kcal80kcal (4%)
    Fat16g2.8g (4%)
    of which saturates7.6g1.4g (7%)
    Carbohydrate71g13g (5%)
    of which sugars62g11g (12%)
    Protein3.9g0.7g (1%)
    Salt0.43g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 33.8g (%*)
    Energy1882kJ636kJ (8%)
    -448kcal151kcal (8%)
    Fat17g5.6g (8%)
    of which saturates8.1g2.7g (14%)
    Carbohydrate69g23g (9%)
    of which sugars60g20g (22%)
    Protein4.3g1.5g (3%)
    Salt0.42g0.14g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.5g (%*)
    Energy2108kJ411kJ (5%)
    -503kcal98kcal (5%)
    Fat25g4.8g (7%)
    of which saturates15g3.0g (15%)
    Carbohydrate62g12g (4%)
    of which sugars53g10g (11%)
    Protein8.1g1.6g (3%)
    Salt0.41g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Peanuts, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
    Energy2018kJ363kJ (4%)
    -481kcal87kcal (4%)
    Fat23g4.0g (6%)
    of which saturates7.9g1.4g (7%)
    Carbohydrate61g11g (4%)
    of which sugars52g9.3g (10%)
    Protein8.6g1.5g (3%)
    Salt0.63g0.11g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 35g (%*)
    Energy2203kJ771kJ (9%)
    -527kcal184kcal (9%)
    Fat29g10g (14%)
    of which saturates17g6.1g (31%)
    Carbohydrate59g21g (8%)
    of which sugars58g20g (22%)
    Protein7.0g2.5g (5%)
    Salt0.32g0.11g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Shea Fat, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E171), Dextrin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Salt, Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
    Energy2020kJ404kJ (4%)
    -481kcal96kcal (5%)
    Fat19g3.9g (6%)
    of which saturates12g2.4g (12%)
    Carbohydrate70g14g (5%)
    of which sugars68g14g (16%)
    Protein5.2g1.0g (2%)
    Salt0.13g0.03g (< 1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

