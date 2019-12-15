Mars & Friends Medium Selection Box 144.3G
Product Description
- Snickers Mini - Milk chocolate (35%) with soft nougat (16%) and caramel centre (27%) with fresh roasted peanuts (22%). Galaxy Counters - Milk chocolate pieces. M&M's Choco - Milk chocolate (70%) in a sugar shell. Mars Mini - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). Mars - Milk chocolate with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%). Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
- Snickers Mini - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 18g
- Galaxy Counters - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 35g
- M&M's Choco - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 20g
- Mars Mini - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 18g
- Mars - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 33.8g
- Maltesers - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 19.5g
- Pack size: 144.3g
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
144.3g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g (%*) Energy 1861kJ 335kJ (4%) - 443kcal 80kcal (4%) Fat 16g 2.8g (4%) of which saturates 7.6g 1.4g (7%) Carbohydrate 71g 13g (5%) of which sugars 62g 11g (12%) Protein 3.9g 0.7g (1%) Salt 0.43g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 33.8g (%*) Energy 1882kJ 636kJ (8%) - 448kcal 151kcal (8%) Fat 17g 5.6g (8%) of which saturates 8.1g 2.7g (14%) Carbohydrate 69g 23g (9%) of which sugars 60g 20g (22%) Protein 4.3g 1.5g (3%) Salt 0.42g 0.14g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 19.5g (%*) Energy 2108kJ 411kJ (5%) - 503kcal 98kcal (5%) Fat 25g 4.8g (7%) of which saturates 15g 3.0g (15%) Carbohydrate 62g 12g (4%) of which sugars 53g 10g (11%) Protein 8.1g 1.6g (3%) Salt 0.41g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Peanuts, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g (%*) Energy 2018kJ 363kJ (4%) - 481kcal 87kcal (4%) Fat 23g 4.0g (6%) of which saturates 7.9g 1.4g (7%) Carbohydrate 61g 11g (4%) of which sugars 52g 9.3g (10%) Protein 8.6g 1.5g (3%) Salt 0.63g 0.11g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 35g (%*) Energy 2203kJ 771kJ (9%) - 527kcal 184kcal (9%) Fat 29g 10g (14%) of which saturates 17g 6.1g (31%) Carbohydrate 59g 21g (8%) of which sugars 58g 20g (22%) Protein 7.0g 2.5g (5%) Salt 0.32g 0.11g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Shea Fat, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E171), Dextrin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Salt, Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 20g (%*) Energy 2020kJ 404kJ (4%) - 481kcal 96kcal (5%) Fat 19g 3.9g (6%) of which saturates 12g 2.4g (12%) Carbohydrate 70g 14g (5%) of which sugars 68g 14g (16%) Protein 5.2g 1.0g (2%) Salt 0.13g 0.03g (< 1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
