Galaxy Christmas Large Collection Box 246G

image 1 of Galaxy Christmas Large Collection Box 246G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£1.22/100g

Product Description

  • Galaxy Caramel - Milk chocolate with a soft caramel filling (40%). Galaxy Milk - Milk chocolate. Galaxy Ripple - Milk chocolate with a rippled centre. Galaxy Minstrels - Milk chocolate (75%) in a sugar shell. Galaxy Salted Caramel - Milk chocolate with a salted caramel filling (40%).
  • Galaxy Caramel - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 48g
  • Galaxy Milk - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 42g
  • Galaxy Ripple - Portions per pack: 2; Portion size: 33g
  • Galaxy Minstrels - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 42g
  • Galaxy Salted Caramel - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 48g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD - D
  • Pack size: 246g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

246g ℮

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD - D

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Wheat
    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values / 100g/ 48g (%*)
    Energy 2016kJ968kJ (12%)
    -481kcal231kcal (12%)
    Fat 24g11g (16%)
    of which saturates 15g7.0g (35%)
    Carbohydrate 61g29g (11%)
    of which sugars 55g27g (30%)
    Protein 5.0g2.4g (5%)
    Salt 0.69g0.33g (6%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD - D

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Natural Colours (Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red), Starch, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Wheat
    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values / 100g/ 42g (%*)
    Energy 2087kJ877kJ (10%)
    -498kcal209kcal (10%)
    Fat 22g9.2g (13%)
    of which saturates 13g5.5g (28%)
    Carbohydrate 69g29g (11%)
    of which sugars 68g29g (32%)
    Protein 5.3g2.2g (4%)
    Salt 0.24g0.10g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD - D

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Wheat
    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values / 100g/ 42g (%*)
    Energy 2275kJ956kJ (11%)
    -545kcal229kcal (11%)
    Fat 32g14g (20%)
    of which saturates 20g8.3g (42%)
    Carbohydrate 56g23g (9%)
    of which sugars 55g23g (26%)
    Protein 6.8g2.9g (6%)
    Salt 0.30g0.13g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD - D

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Wheat
    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values / 100g/ 33g (%*)
    Energy 2208kJ729kJ (9%)
    -528kcal174kcal (9%)
    Fat 29g9.6g (14%)
    of which saturates 17g5.7g (29%)
    Carbohydrate 59g19g (7%)
    of which sugars 58g19g (21%)
    Protein 7.0g2.3g (5%)
    Salt 0.32g0.10g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD - D

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Wheat
    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values / 100g/ 48g (%*)
    Energy 2022kJ971kJ (12%)
    -483kcal232kcal (12%)
    Fat 24g11g (16%)
    of which saturates 15g7.0g (35%)
    Carbohydrate 62g30g (11%)
    of which sugars 56g27g (30%)
    Protein 5.1g2.4g (5%)
    Salt 0.40g0.19g (3%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

