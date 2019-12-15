Galaxy Christmas Large Collection Box 246G

Product Description
- Galaxy Caramel - Milk chocolate with a soft caramel filling (40%). Galaxy Milk - Milk chocolate. Galaxy Ripple - Milk chocolate with a rippled centre. Galaxy Minstrels - Milk chocolate (75%) in a sugar shell. Galaxy Salted Caramel - Milk chocolate with a salted caramel filling (40%).
- Galaxy Caramel - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 48g
- Galaxy Milk - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 42g
- Galaxy Ripple - Portions per pack: 2; Portion size: 33g
- Galaxy Minstrels - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 42g
- Galaxy Salted Caramel - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 48g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD - D
- Pack size: 246g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
246g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 48g (%*) Energy 2016kJ 968kJ (12%) - 481kcal 231kcal (12%) Fat 24g 11g (16%) of which saturates 15g 7.0g (35%) Carbohydrate 61g 29g (11%) of which sugars 55g 27g (30%) Protein 5.0g 2.4g (5%) Salt 0.69g 0.33g (6%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Natural Colours (Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red), Starch, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 42g (%*) Energy 2087kJ 877kJ (10%) - 498kcal 209kcal (10%) Fat 22g 9.2g (13%) of which saturates 13g 5.5g (28%) Carbohydrate 69g 29g (11%) of which sugars 68g 29g (32%) Protein 5.3g 2.2g (4%) Salt 0.24g 0.10g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 42g (%*) Energy 2275kJ 956kJ (11%) - 545kcal 229kcal (11%) Fat 32g 14g (20%) of which saturates 20g 8.3g (42%) Carbohydrate 56g 23g (9%) of which sugars 55g 23g (26%) Protein 6.8g 2.9g (6%) Salt 0.30g 0.13g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 33g (%*) Energy 2208kJ 729kJ (9%) - 528kcal 174kcal (9%) Fat 29g 9.6g (14%) of which saturates 17g 5.7g (29%) Carbohydrate 59g 19g (7%) of which sugars 58g 19g (21%) Protein 7.0g 2.3g (5%) Salt 0.32g 0.10g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 48g (%*) Energy 2022kJ 971kJ (12%) - 483kcal 232kcal (12%) Fat 24g 11g (16%) of which saturates 15g 7.0g (35%) Carbohydrate 62g 30g (11%) of which sugars 56g 27g (30%) Protein 5.1g 2.4g (5%) Salt 0.40g 0.19g (3%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
