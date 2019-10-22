Youngs 2 Cheese & Leeks Fish Bakes 350G

Great topping terrible fish
The topping was lovely but the fish was awful, it was tough with no flake whatsoever. It was like lots of ends had been broken up and mushed together to form a square piece no way was it a steak! I would never buy Gastro fillets again.
looks nothing like the pictures. it is 2 pieces of fish in a dish thinly coated with crumbs and a very thin sauce.
Pleasant sauce but anything less like 'restaurant quality fish' would be hard to imagine, it was hard and solid. The promised crumb was missing in action unless you count about half a dozen individual pieces. Pretty shocking really.
Very disappointed, a thin small grey piece of fish with dark patches on it. Couldn't eat it
I loved this until Youngs decided to add the raw celeriac to the dish. Not nice anymore
This is a lovely fish product. The sauce is tasty and the crumb topping is perfect. I did cook ours in the oven rather than in the microwave, and it came out beautifully.
This delightful fish with cheese and leek topping served with baby potatoes in butter & herbs and some cauliflower & broccoli is an absolute and most enjoyable evening meal.
Gastro restaurant quality? Inedible.
'Gastro' is an unfortunate name, since it could be followed by 'enteritis'. Followed instructions, from frozen 9 minutes full power in the microwave. Nice sauce but two rectangular lumps of compacted alaska pollock, lukewarm and uncooked. Another 3 minutes for the fish lumps only in the microwave. Still hard, stuck together, not at all flaky, and tasteless. Chucked it. On the packet it says 'Restaurant quality'! A restaurant which served this would not last long. I have had similar hard lumps with Youngs boil in the bag fish. Never again.