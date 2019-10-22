By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs 2 Cheese & Leeks Fish Bakes 350G

2(8)Write a review
Youngs 2 Cheese & Leeks Fish Bakes 350G
£ 3.00
£8.58/kg
Each half pack oven baked contains
  • Energy909kJ 217 kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Pollock Fillet Portions in a Cheddar Cheese, Mustard & Leek Sauce Topped with a Cheddar Cheese, Chive Thyme & Celeriac Crumble Topping
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Chunky fish portions in a rich cheese, mustard & leek sauce topped with a cheddar & chive crumble
  • PF3226
  • Ovenbake or microwave
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (48%) (Fish), Milk, Celeriac (6%), Water, Cheddar Cheese (5%) (Milk), Breadcrumb [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Maize Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt], Leeks (3%), Cream (Milk), Red Cheddar Cheese (2%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Wholegrain Mustard [Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Spices], Chives, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Salt, Thyme, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Cheese and Leek Fish Bake is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Caution! Plate will become hot during cooking.

Oven cook
Instructions: 43 mins to oven bake in a conventional sized oven - 200°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 6.
Pre-heat the oven. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 43 minutes (fan oven 43 minutes).

Preparation and Usage

  • Restaurant Quality Fish
  • Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
  • For the Perfect Evening Meal
  • Try serving these Cheese & Leek Fish Bakes with crushed sweet potatoes, steamed minted sugar snap peas & olive oil dressed watercress salad.
  • Enjoy with a glass of refreshing Somerset cider.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • here to help!
  • Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at...0800 496 8647 Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach half pack oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 552kJ909kJ8400kJ
-132kcal217kcal11%2000kcal
Fat 6.4g10.5g15%70g
(of which saturates)2.5g4.1g21%20g
Carbohydrate 5.5g9.0g
(of which sugars)1.3g2.1g2%90g
Fibre 0.7g1.2g
Protein 12.8g21.0g
Salt 0.6g1.1g18%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Great topping terrible fish

2 stars

The topping was lovely but the fish was awful, it was tough with no flake whatsoever. It was like lots of ends had been broken up and mushed together to form a square piece no way was it a steak! I would never buy Gastro fillets again.

nothing like pictre

1 stars

looks nothing like the pictures. it is 2 pieces of fish in a dish thinly coated with crumbs and a very thin sauce.

Pleasant sauce but anything less like 'restaurant

1 stars

Pleasant sauce but anything less like 'restaurant quality fish' would be hard to imagine, it was hard and solid. The promised crumb was missing in action unless you count about half a dozen individual pieces. Pretty shocking really.

Very disappointed

1 stars

Very disappointed, a thin small grey piece of fish with dark patches on it. Couldn't eat it

I loved this until Youngs decided to add the raw c

1 stars

I loved this until Youngs decided to add the raw celeriac to the dish. Not nice anymore

This is a lovely fish product. The sauce is tasty

5 stars

This is a lovely fish product. The sauce is tasty and the crumb topping is perfect. I did cook ours in the oven rather than in the microwave, and it came out beautifully.

Most enjoyable

5 stars

This delightful fish with cheese and leek topping served with baby potatoes in butter & herbs and some cauliflower & broccoli is an absolute and most enjoyable evening meal.

Gastro restaurant quality? Inedible.

1 stars

'Gastro' is an unfortunate name, since it could be followed by 'enteritis'. Followed instructions, from frozen 9 minutes full power in the microwave. Nice sauce but two rectangular lumps of compacted alaska pollock, lukewarm and uncooked. Another 3 minutes for the fish lumps only in the microwave. Still hard, stuck together, not at all flaky, and tasteless. Chucked it. On the packet it says 'Restaurant quality'! A restaurant which served this would not last long. I have had similar hard lumps with Youngs boil in the bag fish. Never again.

