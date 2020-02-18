By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Always Dailies Slim Multiform Fresh Panty Liners 26

4.5(28)Write a review
image 1 of Always Dailies Slim Multiform Fresh Panty Liners 26
£ 0.95
£0.95/each
  • Stay fresh no matter what your style, Always Dailies Slim Multiform Panty liners give you everyday freshness you can rely on. Flexible enough to fit all styles of knickers, yet thinner than 1mm for added comfort and flexibility. With a breathable design that provides trusted dryness these Panty liners are suited for your everyday life. Lightly scented. Ideal for vaginal discharge or as added protection for irregular periods.
  • Flexible and adaptable to all styles of knickers for everyday freshness
  • Multiform to fit any style of knickers
  • Breathable design with trusted dryness
  • Secure fit technology with adjustable adhesives to keep in place
  • Extra thin for added comfort and discretion
  • Dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin
  • With fresh scent

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush pad down the toilet
  • Keep in a cool place

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 028 5884
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

28 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great!

4 stars

After trying these for a couple of weeks I'm impressed with the results. They keep me fresh and clean. I always feel dry and I can wear these at night too. I did find when working out they moved a bit but I suppose that's to be expected. They fit in some of my underwear but not all. Overall I like this product and would recommend it .

Excellent!

5 stars

Best panty liners ever! Since I have been using these I haven't bought any other liner

Excellent!

5 stars

I use these panty liners when I am very active, like when I am running and engaging in activities all day. Great for sports and it is very comfortable. The glue on the back is strong so it does not move even when I move a lot or sweat. I also like how well it fits on my panty.

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing for daily used, they can wrinkle a bit depending on how active you are but they still stay in place.

Excellent!

5 stars

There are comfortable to wear while out and about I will recommend to my friends x family x

Excellent!

5 stars

One of the best panty liners I've ever used. It stays in place. Would recommend ever time

Poor!

1 stars

these are too thin and does not stay in place. it bunches up and then ends up sticking to your skin instead.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great to wear. Keeps me feeling fresh and confident all day. Easy to use and great value for money.

Great!

4 stars

It could be made longer as it’s too short, and likely to be uncomfortable.

Excellent!

5 stars

I always use something daily to keep me feeling fresh and recently these have been my go to! They’re so comfortable!

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

