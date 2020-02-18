Always Dailies Slim Multiform Fresh Panty Liners 26

Great!
After trying these for a couple of weeks I'm impressed with the results. They keep me fresh and clean. I always feel dry and I can wear these at night too. I did find when working out they moved a bit but I suppose that's to be expected. They fit in some of my underwear but not all. Overall I like this product and would recommend it .
Excellent!
Best panty liners ever! Since I have been using these I haven't bought any other liner
Excellent!
I use these panty liners when I am very active, like when I am running and engaging in activities all day. Great for sports and it is very comfortable. The glue on the back is strong so it does not move even when I move a lot or sweat. I also like how well it fits on my panty.
Excellent!
Amazing for daily used, they can wrinkle a bit depending on how active you are but they still stay in place.
Excellent!
There are comfortable to wear while out and about I will recommend to my friends x family x
Excellent!
One of the best panty liners I've ever used. It stays in place. Would recommend ever time
Poor!
these are too thin and does not stay in place. it bunches up and then ends up sticking to your skin instead.
Excellent!
Great to wear. Keeps me feeling fresh and confident all day. Easy to use and great value for money.
Great!
It could be made longer as it’s too short, and likely to be uncomfortable.
Excellent!
I always use something daily to keep me feeling fresh and recently these have been my go to! They’re so comfortable!