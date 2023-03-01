We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haliborange Omega 3 Softies 60'S

Haliborange Omega 3 Softies 60'S

£9.50

£0.16/each

60 Orange multivitamin with omega-3 softies-food supplement.UK Dept. of Health recommends all children from 6 months to 5 years take supplements in the form of Vitamins A, C & D. (Source:nhs.uk)
We all want our little ones to shine in life! Haliborange Multivitamin & Omega-3 Softies are a tasty way to boost their intake of essential vitaminsFlaxseed oil: A source of essential omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).Vitamin A: Helps support normal vision.Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system.Vitamin B5: Contributes to normal mental performance.
UK's No.1 Trusted by Parents Kids Vitamins Brand††Based on 52 W/E Sales Data: 29.12.18
Vitamin A: Helps support normal visionVitamin C: Helps support the immune systemVitamin B5: Contributes to normal mental performance

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Bovine Gelatin, Flaxseed Oil, L-Ascorbic Acid, D-Calcium Pantothenate, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Vegetable Oils: Coconut, Canola, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax, Colour: Carmine

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

60 x Softies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily intake: Children over 3 years take 1-2 Softies daily.

Lower age limit

12 Years

