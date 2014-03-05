Haliborange Multi Vitamins Strawberry Softies 60'S

Great for my daughter
Bought these for my daughter as her GP advised us to start giving her some vitamins. She takes these with no complaints, she enjoys the flavour and the fact they're chewable is extra helpful for kids who don't like to swallow tablets
Love them for my son
Very happy with these my son really likes the taste and if I forget to give him one. He will always remind me. I always get these vitamins
Best we have found
Eldest daughter is on multi vitamins and we have tried chewable tables before we tried these and it was A nightmare getting her to take them now she comes to us first thing and reminds us she has her vitamin to get
Love these
I love these multivitamin, I have no problem getting my son to take these, he’s always trying to seek one more. I would recommend these to everyone!! A great way to add extra vitamins into our children without them even knowing!!
Kids vitamins
These are so easy for kids to take and helps them with their growth and development great flavour too
kids love
children love then reasonable price and i know that they have had their one aday because they ask for more lol all round great product and would recommend highly
Perfect for the little ones
I have these for my grandson who is a very fussy eater. We all know at times it can be hard to get all the right vitamins into our little ones so these are brilliant. My grandson asks me for these and i know he would eat them all as they are just like strawberry jelly's but he now knows there magical beans and he can only have 1 a day to make him big and strong. For piece of mind to know your child is getting everything he needs daily i would recommend these.
Love these
Bought these to try get some more vitamins into my 4year old as hes quite fussy. He loved them they look like little jelly sweets so was easy for him to eat, had to hide them or he'd scoff the lot.
Vitamins
I got these when and i was at school and I loved them if thay where orange flaverd thay was good and we where less ill deffinetly recommend themkis love them
Great for fussy children
I have two super fussy children, turning their noses up to vegies and fruit! Sometimes i manage to get them to eat a little more and sometimes i fail, but at least i can rest knowing that they are taking their daily vitamins! We choose Haliborange as the vitamins have the perfect consistancy that the children are happy with, plus they've told me that they taste great! I also usually stock up when our local boots store has an offer on them!