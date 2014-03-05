By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haliborange Multi Vitamins Strawberry Softies 60'S

Write a review
Haliborange Multi Vitamins Strawberry Softies 60'S
£ 9.50
£0.16/each

Product Description

  • 60 Strawberry flavour Multivitamin softies - Food supplement.
  • UK's No. 1 trusted by parents kids vitamins brand†
  • † Based on 52 W/E Sales
  • Data: 12.08.17.
  • We all want our little ones to shine in life! Haliborange Multivitamin Softies are a tasty way for your child to get some essential vitamins they need every day.
  • UK Dept. of Health recommends all children from 6 months to 5 years take supplements in the form of Vitamins A, C & D. (Source: nhs.uk)
  • Vitamin A: Helps support normal vision.
  • Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system.
  • Vitamin D: Essential for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
  • Vitamin B12: Contributes to normal red blood cell formation.
  • Everyday health
  • Rich in vitamin D
  • Delicious strawberry flavour
  • Contains 7 essential vitamins
  • Vitamin A helps support normal vision
  • Vitamin C helps support the immune system
  • Vitamin D essential for the normal growth and development of bones in children
  • Vitamin B12 contributes to normal red blood cell formation
  • Rich in vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Colour: Carmines, Niacinamide, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin A Prep (Retinyl Acetate, DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Carnauba Wax, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D Prep (Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Cyanocobalamin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Lot Number See Bottom of Jar.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended daily intake: Children over 3 years take 1-2 fruit Softies daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
  • CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE.
  • REPLACE LID SECURELY.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

Return to

  • Seven Seas Ltd,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,
  • UK.
  • haliborange.com
  • 0800 0728 777

Lower age limit

3 Years

Upper age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

60 x Softies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 1 Softie% NRV
Vitamin A 400 µg RE50
Vitamin D 2.5 µg50
Vitamin E 6 mg α-TE50
Vitamin C 60 mg75
Niacin 8 mg NE50
Vitamin B6 1.4 mg100
Vitamin B12 2.5 µg100
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE. REPLACE LID SECURELY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Great for my daughter

5 stars

Bought these for my daughter as her GP advised us to start giving her some vitamins. She takes these with no complaints, she enjoys the flavour and the fact they're chewable is extra helpful for kids who don't like to swallow tablets

Love them for my son

5 stars

Very happy with these my son really likes the taste and if I forget to give him one. He will always remind me. I always get these vitamins

Best we have found

5 stars

Eldest daughter is on multi vitamins and we have tried chewable tables before we tried these and it was A nightmare getting her to take them now she comes to us first thing and reminds us she has her vitamin to get

Love these

5 stars

I love these multivitamin, I have no problem getting my son to take these, he’s always trying to seek one more. I would recommend these to everyone!! A great way to add extra vitamins into our children without them even knowing!!

Kids vitamins

5 stars

These are so easy for kids to take and helps them with their growth and development great flavour too

kids love

5 stars

children love then reasonable price and i know that they have had their one aday because they ask for more lol all round great product and would recommend highly

Perfect for the little ones

5 stars

I have these for my grandson who is a very fussy eater. We all know at times it can be hard to get all the right vitamins into our little ones so these are brilliant. My grandson asks me for these and i know he would eat them all as they are just like strawberry jelly's but he now knows there magical beans and he can only have 1 a day to make him big and strong. For piece of mind to know your child is getting everything he needs daily i would recommend these.

Love these

5 stars

Bought these to try get some more vitamins into my 4year old as hes quite fussy. He loved them they look like little jelly sweets so was easy for him to eat, had to hide them or he'd scoff the lot.

Vitamins

5 stars

I got these when and i was at school and I loved them if thay where orange flaverd thay was good and we where less ill deffinetly recommend themkis love them

Great for fussy children

5 stars

I have two super fussy children, turning their noses up to vegies and fruit! Sometimes i manage to get them to eat a little more and sometimes i fail, but at least i can rest knowing that they are taking their daily vitamins! We choose Haliborange as the vitamins have the perfect consistancy that the children are happy with, plus they've told me that they taste great! I also usually stock up when our local boots store has an offer on them!

1-10 of 490 reviews

