Tesco Free From Southern Fried Chicken Steaks 380G

- Energy897kJ 215kcal11%
- Fat12.6g18%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1150kJ / 276kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a southern fried gluten free crumb coating.
- Gluten Free, Wheat Free These expertly selected, tender chicken steaks are coated in American inspired, spiced, golden gluten free breadcrumbs for extra flavour and a crisp finish. Without any artifical colours, flavours or preservatives.
- N/A
- Pack size: 380g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (63%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Spices, Pea Starch, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Pea Fibre, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- Free From: Cereals containing Gluten,
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 200°C/ 180°C/ Gas 6 30-32mins
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- For best results cook from frozen
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
Preparation and Usage
Always wash hands, surfaces and untensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Chicken Steak (78g**)
|Energy
|1150kJ / 276kcal
|897kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|15.9g
|12.4g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|15.8g
|12.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 313g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019