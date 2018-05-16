By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Southern Fried Chicken Steaks 380G

£ 3.75
£0.99/100g
One Chicken Steak
  • Energy897kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1150kJ / 276kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a southern fried gluten free crumb coating.
  • Gluten Free, Wheat Free These expertly selected, tender chicken steaks are coated in American inspired, spiced, golden gluten free breadcrumbs for extra flavour and a crisp finish. Without any artifical colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (63%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Spices, Pea Starch, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Pea Fibre, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 200°C/ 180°C/ Gas 6 30-32mins

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and untensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Chicken Steak (78g**)
Energy1150kJ / 276kcal897kJ / 215kcal
Fat16.1g12.6g
Saturates2.9g2.3g
Carbohydrate15.9g12.4g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre1.9g1.5g
Protein15.8g12.3g
Salt1.2g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 313g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

