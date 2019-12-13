Tesco King Prawn Ring With Sweet Chilli Dip 280G
- Energy272kJ 64kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 389kJ
Product Description
- Cooked and peeled, tail on king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) with a protective ice glaze and a sweet chilli dip.
- Succulent prawns, chosen for size and steamed for a firm, juicy bite
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Ingredients
Prawns (71%) [King Prawn (Crustacean), Water, Salt], Sweet Chilli Sauce [Water, Sugar, Chilli Paste [Red Chilli, Salt, Water, Acetic Acid], Garlic, Modified Tapioca Starch, Acetic Acid, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract)]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Produce of
Produced and packed in Vietnam using king prawns farmed in Vietnam
Preparation and Usage
- Remove prawn ring from carton.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge directly onto a plate.
- Care must be taken to drain excess liquid and keep prawn ring on a plate before removing prawns.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- This product will contain shell
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When defrosted according to instructions Per 100g
|When defrosted according to instructions 1/4 of a pack (70g)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|389kJ
|272kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|92kcal
|64kcal
|3%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|<1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|4.1g
|2%
|of which sugars
|5.1g
|3.6g
|4%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|16.2g
|11.3g
|23%
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.7g
|12%
|6g
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution This product will contain shell
