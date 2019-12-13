By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco King Prawn Ring With Sweet Chilli Dip 280G

£ 3.50
£1.25/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy272kJ 64kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 389kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled, tail on king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) with a protective ice glaze and a sweet chilli dip.
  • Succulent prawns, chosen for size and steamed for a firm, juicy bite
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Prawns (71%) [King Prawn (Crustacean), Water, Salt], Sweet Chilli Sauce [Water, Sugar, Chilli Paste [Red Chilli, Salt, Water, Acetic Acid], Garlic, Modified Tapioca Starch, Acetic Acid, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Vietnam using king prawns farmed in Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove prawn ring from carton.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge directly onto a plate.
  • Care must be taken to drain excess liquid and keep prawn ring on a plate before removing prawns.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product will contain shell

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen defrosted according to instructions Per 100gWhen defrosted according to instructions 1/4 of a pack (70g)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 389kJ272kJ8400kJ
-92kcal64kcal3%2000kcal
Fat 0.3g0.2g<1%70g
of which saturates 0.1g<0.1g<1%20g
Carbohydrate 5.8g4.1g2%
of which sugars 5.1g3.6g4%90g
Fibre 0.6g0.4g
Protein 16.2g11.3g23%
Salt 1.0g0.7g12%6g
Pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

Caution This product will contain shell

