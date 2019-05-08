By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cooked Jumbo King Prawns 150G

£ 3.75
£25.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy254kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco finest* Jumbo King Prawns Juicy and plump warm water prawns. Gently cooked to enhance their naturally sweet flavour. Why not try: Adding to a risotto with peas, finish with Parmesan and fresh parsley. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Juicy and plump warm water prawns. Gently cooked to enhance their naturally sweet flavour.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K. using prawns farmed in Thailand or Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Adding to a risotto with peas, finish with Parmesan and fresh parsley.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (75g)
Energy339kJ / 80kcal254kJ / 60kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.3g
Sugars0.4g0.3g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein18.4g13.8g
Salt1.2g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

I WILL NEVER BUY THEM AGAIN.

1 stars

So tough, I chewed one of these for almost five minutes before I got it down. Entirely, completely TASTELESS! I THREW THE REST AWAY AND ,MADE A NOTE NOT TO BUY AGAIN.

Tasty Prawns, not Tesco finest standards.

3 stars

Tasty prawns, but I wasn't expecting from the 'Finest Range' at least 5 or more prawns with the faecal sack (or poo sack as others refer it to), which should have been removed, especially due to the price. For what I bought I'm afraid it didn't meet up to standards. But eventually I used the prawns to make a yummy Paella.

