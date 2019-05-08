Tesco Finest Cooked Jumbo King Prawns 150G

I WILL NEVER BUY THEM AGAIN.
So tough, I chewed one of these for almost five minutes before I got it down. Entirely, completely TASTELESS! I THREW THE REST AWAY AND ,MADE A NOTE NOT TO BUY AGAIN.
Tasty Prawns, not Tesco finest standards.
Tasty prawns, but I wasn't expecting from the 'Finest Range' at least 5 or more prawns with the faecal sack (or poo sack as others refer it to), which should have been removed, especially due to the price. For what I bought I'm afraid it didn't meet up to standards. But eventually I used the prawns to make a yummy Paella.