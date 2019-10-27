By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cold Water Prawns 150G

Tesco Cold Water Prawns 150G
£ 2.75
£18.34/kg
1/2 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260kJ / 61kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled prawns (Pandalus borealis), defrosted.
  Cooked and peeled prawns (Pandalus borealis), defrosted. Ready to eat. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC`s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsible managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Caught in the wild
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • It is normal for there to be an odour from this product on opening. This will dissipate when the product has been removed from its packaging and left to rest for 2 minutes.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Label. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/2 of a pack (75g)
Energy260kJ / 61kcal195kJ / 46kcal
Fat0.7g0.5g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein13.7g10.3g
Salt1.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Sweet and flavourful

5 stars

These are great value and sweet. I prefer them to the larger ones which I find quite tasteless and chewy. I think people get too impressed by the size rather than the taste. LG

