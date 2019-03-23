Tesco Bay Cold Water Prawns 150G

Not always consistent.
Fairly good quality, but did not understand (sorry to be blunt (Faces sacks) which then I had to clean. Thank you!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260kJ / 61kcal
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Packed in the U.K.
2 Servings
Label. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|260kJ / 61kcal
|195kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|13.7g
|10.3g
|Salt
|1.6g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
