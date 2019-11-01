Goodfella's Vegan Falafel Pizza 377G

tastey
I like this a lot.It has flavour and its light.It makes a taste lunch and is just right for sharing.
Inedible.
Disgustingly sweet. Even taking off the sweet pepper strips, it was too sweet making it inedible. Hardly any vegan cheese which didn't melt anyway. it would have been far better to have done a simple mushroom pizza.
Best Vegan pizza I've eaten, affordable too
Best vegan pizza I've ever eaten. The right balance between soft and crunchy, with this amazing falafel breadcrumb topping. I always eat the whole thing. I love the fact it has no cheese on it, as I personally hate all dairy free cheeses I have tested so far. The price is much more affordable then any other vegan pizza I've had, which as a student, is a huge bonus. I don't have to miss out on pizza nights anymore. I bought one for my vegetarian friend as well and he says it's also his favourite, despite the lack of cheese. He said, like me, he loved the fact GoodFellas got creative and found a better alternative to using vegan cheese.
Horrible! Don’t buy!
The worst pizza I have ever eaten! It was the most unsatisfactory meal!! My boyfriend said “it smells like an armpit” 🤢
Yum! Try it.
Yum! Tasty did even realise there wasn’t any cheese!
spicy & full of flavour & a good base,
Best vegan pizza with a spicy kick & flavour we have found so far. Hope they bring out more in different flavours. Will buy again :)
Finally vegan pizza
So great to have a vegan pizza at tesco
FAB VEGAN PIZZA.
Great quality and price, first vegan pizza I have had shop bought (apart from making my own) will buy again, only took fifteen minutes to cook and tasted fab, big thanks to Tesco for stocking these xxx
They're delicious!
I'm a vegetarian, not vegan, but I love these pizzas. Can't recommend them enough.
Great tasting pizza
Good quality, tastey cruelty free pizza