Goodfella's Vegan Falafel Pizza 377G

Write a review
Goodfella's Vegan Falafel Pizza 377G
£ 2.50
£0.66/100g
Per 1/2 pizza (182g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1669kJ 397kcal
    20%
  • Fat13g
    19%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 915kJ

Product Description

  • A Stone Baked Thin Pizza Base Topped with a Spicy Tomato Sauce, Falafel, Red Peppers, Panfried White Onion, Spinach and a Houmous Drizzle.
  • Made with dough that's well rested and baked on Italian stone, then loaded with our tastiest falafel, spinach, topped with our signature tomato sauce (with no artificial colours of flavours) and houmous drizzle. Our pizzas are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • Fully loaded toppings
  • Our spicy tomato sauce
  • Light 'n' crispy base
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 377g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Falafel (11%) (Chickpeas, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Water, Dried Potatoes Flakes, Matzo Meal (Wheat Flour, Water), Salt, Cumin, Reconstituted Garlic, Coriander, Raising Agent: Bicarbonate of Soda; Stabilizer: Modified Methyl Cellulose; Parsley, White Pepper, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Tomato Purée, Red Peppers (8%), Panfried White Onion (5%) (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Spinach (5%), Houmous Drizzle (4%) (Water, Chickpea Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Maple Syrup, Cornflour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Black Pepper), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Salt, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Coriander, Cumin, Chilli Powder (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic Powder), Garlic Powder, Basil, Oregano, Caraway, Black Pepper, Chilli, Paprika, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Acid: Citric Acid, Lemon Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenFood Freezer **** until best before date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** until best before date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 week Ice Making Compartment 3 days †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps
1. Heat Oven
Conventional Oven: 200°C/Gas 6.
Fan Oven: 180°C.
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton).
Spread out all toppings... Yum!
3. Cook directly on middle oven shelf (no baking tray)
For cooking times please see below
14-16 mins bake until golden brown.
For best results, cook from frozen.
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... Toppings can be extremely hot!

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza.
  • Please write, email or call us:
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • No. 1 New Square,
  • Bedfont Lakes Business Park,
  • Feltham,

Net Contents

377g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Consumed 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza (182g)** Oven Baked Provides:%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy 915kJ1669kJ20%
-218kcal397kcal20%
Fat 7.0g13g19%
of which saturates 0.71g1.3g7%
Carbohydrate 30g55g21%
of which sugars 4.4g8.1g9%
Fibre 4.1g7.4g
Protein 6.4g12g24%
Salt 1.0g1.8g30%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

15 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

tastey

5 stars

I like this a lot.It has flavour and its light.It makes a taste lunch and is just right for sharing.

Inedible.

2 stars

Disgustingly sweet. Even taking off the sweet pepper strips, it was too sweet making it inedible. Hardly any vegan cheese which didn't melt anyway. it would have been far better to have done a simple mushroom pizza.

Best Vegan pizza I've eaten, affordable too

5 stars

Best vegan pizza I've ever eaten. The right balance between soft and crunchy, with this amazing falafel breadcrumb topping. I always eat the whole thing. I love the fact it has no cheese on it, as I personally hate all dairy free cheeses I have tested so far. The price is much more affordable then any other vegan pizza I've had, which as a student, is a huge bonus. I don't have to miss out on pizza nights anymore. I bought one for my vegetarian friend as well and he says it's also his favourite, despite the lack of cheese. He said, like me, he loved the fact GoodFellas got creative and found a better alternative to using vegan cheese.

Horrible! Don’t buy!

1 stars

The worst pizza I have ever eaten! It was the most unsatisfactory meal!! My boyfriend said “it smells like an armpit” 🤢

Yum! Try it.

5 stars

Yum! Tasty did even realise there wasn’t any cheese!

spicy & full of flavour & a good base,

5 stars

Best vegan pizza with a spicy kick & flavour we have found so far. Hope they bring out more in different flavours. Will buy again :)

Finally vegan pizza

5 stars

So great to have a vegan pizza at tesco

FAB VEGAN PIZZA.

5 stars

Great quality and price, first vegan pizza I have had shop bought (apart from making my own) will buy again, only took fifteen minutes to cook and tasted fab, big thanks to Tesco for stocking these xxx

They're delicious!

5 stars

I'm a vegetarian, not vegan, but I love these pizzas. Can't recommend them enough.

Great tasting pizza

5 stars

Good quality, tastey cruelty free pizza

