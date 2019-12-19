By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Prosecco Jellies 150G

Tesco Prosecco Jellies 150G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy364kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars15.4g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1454kJ / 343kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberry and Lemon flavoured Jelly sweets with Prosecco
  • Two fun flavours Fruit jellies infused with Prosecco for a festive treat
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Prosecco (2.3%), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lactic Acid, Flavourings, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Lactate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins).

 

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150ge

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy1454kJ / 343kcal364kJ / 86kcal
Fat1.5g0.4g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate81.8g20.5g
Sugars61.6g15.4g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

