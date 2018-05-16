Gogo Squeez Yogurt Snack Blueberry 4X85g

Product Description
- Pasteurised blueberry yogurt.
- Mumsnet Rated
- Recommended by 92% of Mumsnet testers3
- 3 236 Mumsnet testers. October 2017.
- Find the other flavours on: www.gogosqueez.net
- 1 Fresh milk is collected from a network of exclusive partner farms in France.
- 2 Milk is heated up and specific lactic ferments are added.
- 3 Milk slowly cools down and quality ingredients are mixed to develop taste and texture.
- 4 Fruit puree is added for a unique tasty yogurt flavour.
- 5 Pouches are filled sealed and pasteurised to guarantee long shelf life at room temperature.
- 6 So you can enjoy it whenever and wherever you want.
- Calcium and Vitamin D*
- *Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bones in children as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- GoGo squeeZ YogurtZ Blueberry is perfect for lunchboxes at school or clubs. Unusually for a yogurt, it does not need to be stored in a fridge, which is so flexible for lunchboxes and managing and organising the childrens' hectic life. It's the ideal solution for busy parents looking for new inspiring and tasty lunchbox ideas. Each pouch is a source of calcium and vitamin D and contains no preservatives; no nasties…no worries! It also meets the Change4life government guidelines of less than 100 calories (Kcal) per portion. Its gluten free and suitable for vegetarians. GoGo squeeZ is a Mumsnet approved brand (October 2017).
- GoGo squeeZ is a range of fruit snacks and yogurt snacks that are perfect as a lunchbox snack. Our mission is to make it easier for families to be healthier and happier. Our squeezable, re-closable yogurt snacks in a pouch are crafted with high-quality ingredients to provide wholesome goodness for squeeZing and enjoying wherever life takes you.
- These 4 pouches cannot be sold separately.
- Source of calcium and vitamin D
- Gluten free
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 340g
- Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bones in children as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle
- Source of calcium and vitamin D
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk): Origin France) 84.9%, Sugar, Blueberry Puree 6%, Starch, Thickener: Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin D2
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
No fridge needed****Before opening storage at room temperature (preferably < 30°C). After opening, storage in the fridge at +4°C and consume within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in France
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Keep cap out of reach of children under 3. If pouch is damaged, inflated or seal is broken, do not consume. Please keep packaging.
Name and address
- Materne SAS,
- 1, Rue de la Pépinière,
- 75008 Paris,
- France.
Return to
- Materne SAS,
- 1, Rue de la Pépinière,
- 75008 Paris,
- France.
Net Contents
4 x 85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 85 g
|Energy
|451 kJ /
|383 kJ /
|-
|107 kcal
|91 kcal
|Fat
|4.1 g
|3.5 g
|of which saturates
|2.5 g
|2.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|14 g
|12 g
|of which sugars
|11 g
|9 g
|Protein
|3.4 g
|2.9 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
|0.15 g
|Calcium
|124 mg 15% NRVs2
|105 mg 13% NRVs2
|Vitamin D
|1.45 µg 29% NRVs2
|1.23 µg 25% NRVs2
|2NRVs = Nutrient reference values
|-
|-
Safety information
Keep cap out of reach of children under 3. If pouch is damaged, inflated or seal is broken, do not consume. Please keep packaging.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019