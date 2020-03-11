E45 Rich Hand Cream 50Ml

Product Description
- Rich 24HR Hand Cream
- E45 Rich 24HR Hand Cream provides deep moisturisation that lasts throughout the day. Formulated with Evening Primrose Oil, known for its skin nourishing properties that help to lock and retain moisture within the skin.
- At E45 we don't believe in making things unnecessarily complicated. We take the same approach when formulating our moisturisers, making sure they have everything dry skin needs to feel good. We've not added unnecessary colours or fragrances to our Rich 24HR range.
- Evening primrose oil
- Deep and long lasting moisturisation
- Everyday skincare
- No added colours or fragrances
- Dermatologically tested
- Suitable for dry and sensitive skin
- Fast absorbing
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Niacinamide, Sodium Gluconate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Oryza Sativa Starch, Ethylhexylglycerin, Oenothera Biennis Oil, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Citric Acid
Storage
Best used before the end of: see tube crimp
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply as required, for best results use daily.
Warnings
- WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes.
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
