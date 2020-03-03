Always Platinum Night Time Size 3 Sanitary Towels With Wings 8

Love the awesome features
Love the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome features
Excellent!
Felt comfortable and didnt move around while I was asleep. No leaks
Excellent!
None likes that time of the month but these sanitary towels make the week so much easier and I'd recommend them to everyone!!
Excellent!
I really like to wear these pads are they do everything on the packet! I have recently just switched pads to these & it was the best decision. I love them
Excellent!
Did the job, woke clean and dry. It was incredibly comfortable as well. I would recommend to my friends.
Excellent!
I never received a free sample of this but went out and purchased them. Fantastic love the product stayed in place and was properly protected.
Excellent!
Best night time towels I have ever used! Started using these a few months ago and wouldnt go back! Not once have I had a problem with leaking
Good!
These pads definitely keep me dry and fresh all night but I find the wings cause problems keeping them completely in place!
Excellent!
Highly recommended stays in place while you sleep you dont need to worry incase you have a leak
Excellent!
I got these the other day as I am a heavy bleeder and struggle with night time I must say they was so well fitting and keeped me safe throgh out the night I was supprise when I got up the next day and they also are so soft witch is always a bonus 10 /10*