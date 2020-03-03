By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Always Platinum Long Size 2 Sanitary Towels With Wings 10

4.5(63)Write a review
£ 1.90
£0.19/each

Product Description

  • For more information about our products please visit our website.
  • Always Platinum Sanitary Towels offer the best combination of comfort & protection within the Always pads range.
  • Always Platinum offers more comfort (vs. Always Ultra) thanks to its 1000s of micro-cushions and its new soft wings. It also offers more protection (vs. Always Ultra) thanks to its protective side-barriers and ultra absorbent core that locks wetness away from your skin.
  • Always Platinum Long (Size 2) with wings is recommended for day usage if you have medium flow.
  • Try Always Platinum Secure Night (Size 4), Always Platinum's best sanitary towels for night protection.
  • Our #1 sanitary towel for comfort & protection (within the Always Ultra range)
  • 1000s of soft micro-cushions
  • Soft wings
  • Protective side-barriers
  • Neutralises odours
  • Ultra absorbent core
  • Sanitary towel dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin

Information

Storage

Store in cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 028 5884
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

10 x Pads

63 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Love the awesome features

5 stars

Love the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome features

Great!

4 stars

Always Platinum Long Plus Sanitary Towels With Wings is the best product ever tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

i like this because i don't have it comfortable and keep the smell of my period away

Great!

4 stars

I used this after having my daughter and it was so comfortable and thin

Excellent!

5 stars

the pads are really exellent, great protection to.

Excellent!

5 stars

these pads are best I have found so far .. I prefer these to any of the others that I have tried.

Love these pads there great and smell really good

5 stars

Love these pads there great and smell really good too I will definitely be buying these again for sure

Excellent!

5 stars

always use always products they stay put and keep you dry

Excellent!

5 stars

Great for night time, no leakage or odour and a great price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

Very absorbing and makes you feel secured. You barely feel it so I'm very happy with these pads.

1-10 of 63 reviews

