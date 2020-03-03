Always Platinum Long Size 2 Sanitary Towels With Wings 10

Love the awesome features
Love the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome features
Great!
Always Platinum Long Plus Sanitary Towels With Wings is the best product ever tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
i like this because i don't have it comfortable and keep the smell of my period away
Great!
I used this after having my daughter and it was so comfortable and thin
Excellent!
the pads are really exellent, great protection to.
Excellent!
these pads are best I have found so far .. I prefer these to any of the others that I have tried.
Love these pads there great and smell really good
Love these pads there great and smell really good too I will definitely be buying these again for sure
Excellent!
always use always products they stay put and keep you dry
Excellent!
Great for night time, no leakage or odour and a great price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
Very absorbing and makes you feel secured. You barely feel it so I'm very happy with these pads.