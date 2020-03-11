By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E45 Rich Lotion 400Ml

E45 Rich Lotion 400Ml
£ 7.50
£1.88/100ml

Product Description

  • Rich 24HR Lotion
  • E45 Rich 24HR Lotion provides deep moisturisation that lasts throughout the day. Formulated with Evening Primrose Oil, known for its skin nourishing properties that help to lock and retain moisture within the skin.
  • At E45 we don't believe in making things unnecessarily complicated. We take the same approach when formulating our moisturisers, making sure they have everything dry skin needs to feel good. We've not added unnecessary colours or fragrances to our Rich 24HR range.
  • Evening primrose oil
  • Deep and long lasting moisturisation
  • Everyday skincare
  • No added colours or fragrances
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Suitable for dry and sensitive skin
  • Fast absorbing
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Sodium Gluconate, Dimethicone, Niacinamide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Oryza Sativa Starch, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Tocopherol Acetate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Oenothera Biennis Oil, Magnesium Aluminium Silicate, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Titanium Dioxide

Storage

Best used before the end of: see back of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply as required, for best results use daily.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If using large quantities, regularly change clothing, bedding or dressings impregnated with the product and keep away from fire as it may pose a fire hazard.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Return to

  • RB Healthcare UK,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.
  • www.e45.co.uk

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

