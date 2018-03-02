Colgate Battery Toothbrush 360 Floss Tip

Great toothbrush
I have never used a battery operated toothbrush but always wanted to. I'm glad I tried it. The brush is just powerful enough to do the job. My teeth feel really clean after and I feel that they feel cleaner than they do with a regular toothbrush. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Shiny Smile
I found the toothbrush very easy to use each day with an ample sized grip for my small hands and it left a lovely fresh feeling in ones mouth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Deep Cleaning Action
This is a great product. Get that really deep clean feeling after using. The only down fall I could find is that the bristles seem to wear out / flatten faster than a conventional toothbrush. Would definitely use again if the price was right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not the brush for me
I didn�t feel as if my teeth had been clean properly after using this brush, I�d spend longer using it compared to my normal brush till I felt they were clean enough and it�s very unbalanced, wouldn�t stand up on end on any level surface [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colgate 360 - great toothbrush!
Really good toothbrush. Could be a little more powerful but powerful enough to give your teeth a good clean! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not feeling it.
I couldn't really got on with this toothbrush. I didn't like the fact it's almost a cross between normal and electric. Felt clunky in the mouth and to be honest think I would rather just buy a proper electric one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soft and effective
Seems to be a much softer electric toothbrush than others I've tried before. Gentle on gums but cleans teeth effectively. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Your teeth will feel cleaner!
This is the first ever battery powered toothbrush that I use, and honestly, I like it. It powers through my teeth and gums, cleaning them thoroughly, and after using this, I feel cleaner teeth and tongue. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lightweight and conveniant
The swirl part was great for back of mouth so less pressure is put on brushing and damaging the gums. loved the tongue brush. Lightweight vs an electric making it easier to carry wen staying away from home. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
whiter and cleaner teeth
used it for several days now and can say there is a difference how it cleans my teeth compared to normal brush. Colgate 360 is much better , i can see my teeth whiter and cleaner.I will definitely continue using colgate 360 and will recommend to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]