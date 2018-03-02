By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Battery Toothbrush 360 Floss Tip

4(83)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Battery Toothbrush 360 Floss Tip
£ 9.00
£9.00/each
  • 5x Cleaning Action**
  • **Cleans 5 ways
  • Power away bacteria for a healthy whole mouth clean plus whitening
  • Floss-Tip™ Bristles - for Interdental cleaning
  • Oscillating Bristles - for polishing
  • Regular Bristles - for flat surfaces
  • Angled Bristles - for cleaning along the gum line
  • Tongue & Cheek Cleaner - for bacterial removal
  • This brush does not replace flossing
  • Replaceable Batteries
  • Deeper reach
  • Dual action brush head
  • Cheek and tongue cleaner
  • Comfortable non-slip handle
  • Replaceable batteries
  • Contains 2 AAA batteries

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Batteries Included
  • See insert for replacement instructions
  • After use, rinse toothbrush head thoroughly, shake off excess water, and store upright.
  • Dentist & Hygienists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months

Warnings

  • WARNING: For adults and children 8 years and older.
  • Adult supervision required for persons with disabilities. Discontinue use if brush head becomes loose due to damage. Battery choke hazard. Do not install batteries backwards, charge, put in fire, or mix with other battery types. May explode or leak causing injury. Replace all batteries at the same time.
  • Dispose of product separately from household waste. Always remove battery before discarding. Return to designated waste collection point for electrical equipment and batteries.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive (U.K.) Ltd,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive (U.K.) Ltd,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ,
  • UK.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Lower age limit

8 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

83 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great toothbrush

4 stars

I have never used a battery operated toothbrush but always wanted to. I'm glad I tried it. The brush is just powerful enough to do the job. My teeth feel really clean after and I feel that they feel cleaner than they do with a regular toothbrush. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shiny Smile

5 stars

I found the toothbrush very easy to use each day with an ample sized grip for my small hands and it left a lovely fresh feeling in ones mouth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deep Cleaning Action

4 stars

This is a great product. Get that really deep clean feeling after using. The only down fall I could find is that the bristles seem to wear out / flatten faster than a conventional toothbrush. Would definitely use again if the price was right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the brush for me

2 stars

I didn�t feel as if my teeth had been clean properly after using this brush, I�d spend longer using it compared to my normal brush till I felt they were clean enough and it�s very unbalanced, wouldn�t stand up on end on any level surface [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colgate 360 - great toothbrush!

5 stars

Really good toothbrush. Could be a little more powerful but powerful enough to give your teeth a good clean! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not feeling it.

3 stars

I couldn't really got on with this toothbrush. I didn't like the fact it's almost a cross between normal and electric. Felt clunky in the mouth and to be honest think I would rather just buy a proper electric one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and effective

4 stars

Seems to be a much softer electric toothbrush than others I've tried before. Gentle on gums but cleans teeth effectively. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Your teeth will feel cleaner!

4 stars

This is the first ever battery powered toothbrush that I use, and honestly, I like it. It powers through my teeth and gums, cleaning them thoroughly, and after using this, I feel cleaner teeth and tongue. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lightweight and conveniant

4 stars

The swirl part was great for back of mouth so less pressure is put on brushing and damaging the gums. loved the tongue brush. Lightweight vs an electric making it easier to carry wen staying away from home. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

whiter and cleaner teeth

5 stars

used it for several days now and can say there is a difference how it cleans my teeth compared to normal brush. Colgate 360 is much better , i can see my teeth whiter and cleaner.I will definitely continue using colgate 360 and will recommend to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 83 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

