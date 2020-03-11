Colgate Natural Extracts Charcoal Plus White Toothpaste 75Ml

Not natural full of toxins
There's nothing natural about this toothpaste it's full of chemicals preservatives and toxic saccharin. Back to drawing board this is not natural or safe. How about an organic all real natural Colgate.
Don’t let the black colour put you off
I was uncertain at first due to the colour of this product....it’s not a normal thing to do in my eyes to use black tooth paste. However, I was surprised as I had convinced my self it would actually taste of charcole, it doesn’t. It tastes of a lovely soft mint. I’ve been using for two weeks and my teeth are lovely and clean and smooth. I will Continue to buy and use
Great product
I have used expensive charcoal toothpastes from other well known brands. This Colgate one is brilliant. I saw my teeth whiten after a single use and would thoroughly recommend this. It also leaves your teeth feeling clean, healthy and freshness your breath. I will definitely be buying this again.
Gives white teeth all the time
Love this product. Cannot believe how white my teeth are in only one week. I've had loads of comments at work on how white they actually are. Amazing!! Definitely a must in my bathroom
Love this product
Noticed a change in a few days after hearing good thinbs my family tried it and was fantastic noticed whiter teeth and fresher breath
Whitening
Colgate is my must trusted brand. It leaves a clean sensation and it does make your teeth a bit whiter. I haven’t been using this option for long so I hope for even a brighter smile in a few months.
Not that great!!
I've tried a few charcoal toothpastes & this is no better than the others. Taste & texture are fine & leaves a fresh taste & smell in your mouth however I didn't notice much difference,,but there's another on the market that I definitely see results with & it not charcoal based.
Lovely toothpaste
Great toothpaste. Flavour and scent are lovely and it has a nice feel on your teeth. It foams up nicely in your mouth while brushing, only downside is that I haven’t noticed much difference in the colour. But, my teeth were not stained At all before so maybe it would work better on slightly stained teeth
Love it
I love this paste my teeth are stained and this product has really helped to whiten the enamel
Amazing!
I love this toothpaste! It tastes good, leaves my mouth feeling amazingly clean! And is just a brilliant product all around. And good value for money!