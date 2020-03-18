Poligrip Max Seal 40G

Product Description
- Max Seal Denture Fixative
- Don't let your dentures decide what you eat. Poligrip Max Seal creates a tight seal between your gum and dentures to hold them firmly in place and helps keep irritating food particles out. The precision nozzle allows for more accurate application, helping you apply the right amount of adhesive to your denture. The micro-polymers inside Poligrip Max Seal react with saliva in your mouth to provide a tight seal against food particles and a strong all-day hold so you can enjoy the foods you love.
- Poligrip Max Seal: We do the science you do life.
- Helps seal out irritating food particles
- Helps prevent gum irritation
- Precision nozzle helps for more accurate application
- Strong all-day hold giving you extra bite force (vs. no adhesive)
- Contains no artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Calcium/Sodium PVM/MA Co-Polymer, Petrolatum, Cellulose Gum, Paraffinum Liquidum, Does not contain Zinc
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. To keep tip from clogging, keep cap and nozzle dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Direction for Use:
- For the first time, use a small amount initially and then use more if needed. Too much adhesive can cause oozing; apply less next time if this occur. It may take a few tries to find the right amount for your denture. Apply once a day for strong all-day hold & control from food trapping. If you need to apply more than once a day, seek advice from your dental care professional.
- Applying:
- 1. Clean and dry your dentures.
- 2. Apply product as shown in the diagram, not too close to denture edges.
- (A) Upper denture: Apply in a long continuous strip with 2 shorter strips in the middle of the denture.
- (B) Lower denture: Apply in a long continuous strip.
- (C) Partial denture: Apply 2 short strips.
- 3. Rinse mouth before inserting dentures.
- 4. Press dentures into place, hold firmly, and bite down for a few seconds to secure hold.
- Removing:
- 1. Swish mouth with warm water.
- 2. Slowly remove denture using a rocking motion.
- 3. Remove adhesive residue from denture and mouth with warm water and soft brush.
- 4. Use Poligrip cleanser to thoroughly clean your denture and then rinse with water.
Warnings
- WARNINGS & PRECAUTIONS: Keep out of sight & reach of children. A few individuals may be sensitive or allergic to this product. If you experience an allergic reaction or discomfort, discontinue use immediately. Swallowing small amounts of this product, when used as directed, may occur & is not harmful. Ill fitting dentures may impair your health. Visit your dentist regularly to check your denture fit.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- Stafford-Miller (Ireland) Limited,
- Clocherane,
- Youghal Road,
- Dungarvan,
- Co. Waterford,
- Ireland.
Return to
Net Contents
40g ℮
Safety information
