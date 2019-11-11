Gressingham Duck Breasts In Plum Sauce 400G

Just Yummy!
Got some of these yesterday 10.11.2019 20mins cooking with film on, 20mins cooking film off, the Duck was Perfect! Good size breasts, amazing flavor, not dry at all, already have another portion in my basket, buy and you will not be disappointed!
A needless failure
Three stars fare or convenience, but the overall verdict is just average. The duck itself is a bit stodgy and nowadays of medium quality (it used to be better a year or two ago). The portions are generous but hard to finish. The whole thing is spoiled by the overs-weet sauce - far too much sugar in that. The sauce is spicy (and sweet!) but there is little taste of plums. Pity, the dry nature of the duck needs a good sauce to make it more palatable.
tender
followed instructions implicitly meat was perfectly tender roasted in sauce so skin not crisp sauce was delicious keep ordering this
Perfect easy to cook
Delicious