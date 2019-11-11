By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gressingham Duck Breasts In Plum Sauce 400G

4.5(4)Write a review
Gressingham Duck Breasts In Plum Sauce 400G
£ 6.50
£16.25/kg

Product Description

  • Cooked Gressingham Duck® Breast in a Cantonese Style Plum Sauce
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Typical values per serving contains:
  • Energy 17%, Fat 21%, Sat fats 21%, Sugar 18%, Salt 33%
  • Of your daily reference intake*
  • *Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcals
  • Ready in 40 mins
  • From our British farms
  • 2 duck breasts in a cantonese style plum sauce
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Duck (67%), Plum Sauce (33%), Duck contains: Duck (91%), Water, Soy Protein Isolate, Salt, Soy Sauce Powder, (Soya, Wheat), Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser: Sodium Triphosphate, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Plum Sauce contains: Water, Plums (25%), Sugar, Rice Wine Vinegar, Thickener: Modified Maize Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Colour: Caramel, Sugar, Soybeans, Wheat), Ginger Puree, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Cayenne

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C.Once opened, cook within 24 hours and do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. This product has been previously frozen; however, if you do wish to re-freeze, it is safe to do so. If freezing, freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in the bottom of a refrigerator and cook within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat your oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6... Ready in 40 minutes
1 Remove from sleeve oven cook from chilled. Remove sleeve and pierce film several times.
2 Place in the oven place the tray into the centre of the oven and cook for 20 minutes. Peel off the film (caution hot steam will escape which can cause scalding) and cook for another 20 minutes.
3 Rest and serve rest for 5 minutes before serving.
All ovens vary in performance. This is a guide only.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.

Return to

  • Something to say?
  • Drop us a line at feedback@gressinghamduck.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.
  • www.gressinghamduck.co.uk

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked as per instructions) Per 100g(cooked as per instructions) Per Serving
Energy (kJ)792kJ1401kJ
(kcal)189kcal334kcal
Fat 8.4g15g
of which Saturates 2.3g4.1g
Carbohydrate 9.0g16g
of which Sugars 9.0g16g
Fibre 0.6g1.1g
Protein 20g35g
Salt 1.10g2.00g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Just Yummy!

5 stars

Got some of these yesterday 10.11.2019 20mins cooking with film on, 20mins cooking film off, the Duck was Perfect! Good size breasts, amazing flavor, not dry at all, already have another portion in my basket, buy and you will not be disappointed!

A needless failure

3 stars

Three stars fare or convenience, but the overall verdict is just average. The duck itself is a bit stodgy and nowadays of medium quality (it used to be better a year or two ago). The portions are generous but hard to finish. The whole thing is spoiled by the overs-weet sauce - far too much sugar in that. The sauce is spicy (and sweet!) but there is little taste of plums. Pity, the dry nature of the duck needs a good sauce to make it more palatable.

tender

5 stars

followed instructions implicitly meat was perfectly tender roasted in sauce so skin not crisp sauce was delicious keep ordering this

Perfect easy to cook

5 stars

Delicious

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

Regular price £3.50, Clubcard Price £3. Offer valid from 23/09 until 13/10 If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Regular price £3.50, Clubcard Price £3. Offer valid from 23/09 until 13/10 If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Pak Choi 250G

£ 1.40
£5.60/kg

Tesco Plum & Hoisin Stir Fry Sauce 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here