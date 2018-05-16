Guylian Belgian Premium Assortment 764G

Product Description
- Filled Belgian Chocolates (Filling 46%)
- Project Seahorse
- Every time you buy Guylian Chocolates you are supporting Project Seahorse, an international Marine Conservation Organization.
- www.projectseahorse.org
- Original Chocolate Sea Shells
- Chocolaterie Guylian was created in 1967 by Guy & Liliane who joined their names by passion for chocolate and love. They created for the first time chocolate in the shape of seashells. Today, Guylian Original Sea Shells are still made with 100% pure cocoa butter and filled with the signature hazelnut praliné, made with roasted hazelnuts in copper kettles following the original recipe of the founders.
- Perlines
- Guylian's Perlines are luxuriously rich and creamy chocolates, filled with a blend of Guylian hazelnut praliné and creamy milk chocolate truffle. Each chocolate is enrobed with the finest belgian milk, dark or white chocolate and beautifully decorated with fine chocolate lines.
- Sea Horses Selection
- The Guylian Sea Horse, the icon of the brand, is the most beloved shape of Guylian's Belgian Chocolate Sea Shells collection. Discover our selection of four new flavours: Crunchy Biscuit, Caramel, Coffee and Milk Truffle.
- Opus
- Enjoy our Opus Luxury Assortment of Belgian Chocolate masterpieces, each with it's own character and extraordinary taste, from excitingly crunchy to divinely creamy.
- Each Guylian Chocolate is marked with the Guylian G, our quality signature that guarantees that our chocolates meet the exacting Belgian chocolate making standards.
- The world's favourite Belgian chocolates
- No palm oil
- No alcohol
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 764G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts, Vegetable Fat (Sunflower, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Sunflower, Shea), Glucose Syrup Powder, Water, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, Natural Flavourings), Butter Oil (from Milk), Fruit Spread (Pear, Apple and Date Juice Concentrates, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Water, Chicory Extract), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coffee, Natural Flavourings, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: Chocolate 48% minimum, Milk Chocolate 31% minimum, White Chocolate 25% minimum, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% minimum, White Chocolate 29% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain other Tree Nuts and Soya
Storage
Keep dry 18°C/65°F
Produce of
Made in Belgium
Name and address
- Chocolaterie Guylian N.V.,
- Europark-Oost 1,
- 9100 Sint-Niklaas,
- Belgium.
Return to
- www.guylian.com
Net Contents
764g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|Energy
|2354 kJ
|-
|564 kcal
|Fats
|37 g
|of which saturates
|18 g
|Carbohydrate
|49 g
|of which sugars
|47 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
