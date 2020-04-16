Happy Birthday Musical Flaming Fountain
Offer
- The wow factor you need for your Birthday party! In a fun and bright design, this all singing fountain is the perfect surprise for your Birthday party. Plays a 'Happy Birthday' tune.
- 1pk
Information
Warnings
- WARNINGS!
- Not Suitable for Hand-Held Use / Do not Dismantle / Suitable for Indoor Use Only / Adult Supervision required / Complies with BS EN15947 / Not for sale to persons under 16 years - by placing an order for this item you are confirming you are aged 16+
Safety information
WARNINGS! Not Suitable for Hand-Held Use / Do not Dismantle / Suitable for Indoor Use Only / Adult Supervision required / Complies with BS EN15947 / Not for sale to persons under 16 years - by placing an order for this item you are confirming you are aged 16+
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020