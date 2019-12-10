By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
19 Crimes Australian Chardonnay 75Cl

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of 19 Crimes Australian Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • For calorie information see - www.tweglobal.com/calories
  • Nineteen Crimes turned criminals into colonists. Upon conviction, British citizens, guilty of at least one of the 19 crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. Approximately twenty percent of those banished to Australia were women. As pioneers in a frontier colony, the forged a new country and new lives, brick by brick. This wine honours the history they wrote and the culture they built.
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bold and strong in character, this deep rich and golden Chardonnay is filled with stone fruit aromas and a sweet textured palate. The criminally intense toasty oak notes have hints of butterscotch and honey balanced with layers of ripe fruit. This full bodied, powerful wine finishes with rich notes of butter and vanilla.

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

19 Crimes

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

History

  • Nineteen crimes turned criminals into colonists. Upon conviction, British citizens guilty of atleast one of the 19 crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. Approximately twenty percent of those banished to Australia were women. As pioneers in a frontier colony, they forged a new country and new lives, brick by brick. The wine honours the history they wrote and the culture they built.

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australian white wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • 19 Crimes,
  • 97 Sturt Highway,
  • Nuriootpa SA 5355,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Big, fat and juicy!

5 stars

I love this! I only tried it recently as the over styled bottle put me off- I presumed it was a gimic but.... WOW! This is how I remember chardonnay tasting 35 years ago and not the thin watery piddle it has become. This is a HUGE fat, rich, buttery oaky beast and a great antidote to a crisp Marlborough new zealand sauvignon blanc habit. In fact start with this and then have the sauvignon as a palate cleanser. Job done!

Lovely flavour -

5 stars

I loved it - haven’t drunk Chardonnay for some time and decided to try this and now it’s my favourite. Has a wonderful flavour and great to ave with a meal or just enjoy in its own.

This is a nice oaky chardonnay,my friend and I rea

4 stars

This is a nice oaky chardonnay,my friend and I really enjoyed it

