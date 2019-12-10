19 Crimes Australian Chardonnay 75Cl

Big, fat and juicy!
I love this! I only tried it recently as the over styled bottle put me off- I presumed it was a gimic but.... WOW! This is how I remember chardonnay tasting 35 years ago and not the thin watery piddle it has become. This is a HUGE fat, rich, buttery oaky beast and a great antidote to a crisp Marlborough new zealand sauvignon blanc habit. In fact start with this and then have the sauvignon as a palate cleanser. Job done!
Lovely flavour -
I loved it - haven’t drunk Chardonnay for some time and decided to try this and now it’s my favourite. Has a wonderful flavour and great to ave with a meal or just enjoy in its own.
This is a nice oaky chardonnay,my friend and I really enjoyed it