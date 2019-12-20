Yalumba Organic Chardonnay 75Cl

Product Description
- Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
- A moon lit planting five generations ago has made Yalumba Australia's most historic family owned winery
- At Yalumba we continually strive to reduce our impact on our environment, stay involved in our community, and ensure we will be making wine generation after generation. Yalumba's sustainability ethos includes our certified organic winemaking programme, focused on crafting great wine with minimal intervention to the land and to the wines themselves.
- Yalumba's sustainability ethos includes our certified organic winemaking programme, focused on crafting great wine with minimal intervention to the land and to the wines themselves.
A moon lit planting five generations ago has made Yalumba Australia's most historic family owned winery
- Organic wine
- Wine of South Australia
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- An array of pineapple, stone fruits and melon are followed by flavours of curry leaf and pesto. Great with spicy mussels and noodles.
Region of Origin
South Australia
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.75
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Yalumba
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Made with organic winemaking techniques, this wine was fermented with indigenous yeasts and with little intervention from the winemaker.
History
- Yalumba, Australia's oldest family owned winery, was founded in 1849 by Samuel Smith, an English brewer. He purchased a 30 acre parcel of land near Angaston, South Australia and called it "Yalumba", Aboriginal for "all the land around". Six generations, and 160 years later, Yalumba remains a hero of the region.
Regional Information
- Grapes are picked at optimum ripeness from two vineyards, Loxton on the Murray River and Angle Vale, which are both organically certified.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 3 years of purchase.
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Yalumba,
- 40 Eden Valley Road,
- Angaston,
- South Australia 5353.
Importer address
- John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
- Fells House,
- Station Road,
- Kings Langley,
- WD4 8LH.
Return to
- John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
- Fells House,
- Station Road,
- Kings Langley,
- WD4 8LH.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019