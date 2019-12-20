By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yalumba Organic Chardonnay 75Cl

Yalumba Organic Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • A moon lit planting five generations ago has made Yalumba Australia's most historic family owned winery
  • At Yalumba we continually strive to reduce our impact on our environment, stay involved in our community, and ensure we will be making wine generation after generation. Yalumba's sustainability ethos includes our certified organic winemaking programme, focused on crafting great wine with minimal intervention to the land and to the wines themselves.
  • Organic wine
  • Wine of South Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • An array of pineapple, stone fruits and melon are followed by flavours of curry leaf and pesto. Great with spicy mussels and noodles.

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Yalumba

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Made with organic winemaking techniques, this wine was fermented with indigenous yeasts and with little intervention from the winemaker.

History

  • Yalumba, Australia's oldest family owned winery, was founded in 1849 by Samuel Smith, an English brewer. He purchased a 30 acre parcel of land near Angaston, South Australia and called it "Yalumba", Aboriginal for "all the land around". Six generations, and 160 years later, Yalumba remains a hero of the region.

Regional Information

  • Grapes are picked at optimum ripeness from two vineyards, Loxton on the Murray River and Angle Vale, which are both organically certified.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 3 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Yalumba,
  • 40 Eden Valley Road,
  • Angaston,
  • South Australia 5353.

Importer address

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.

Return to

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

