Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Caramel Ice Cream 500Ml

For a lower calorie option, I REALLY like this one
For a lower calorie option, I REALLY like this one. It's not as rich as a regular tub of B&J's (obviously), but it deeply satisfies the sweet tooth.
SALTED CARAMEL
SHOULD BE MADE CLEARER THAT THIS IS SALTED CARAMEL, DOES NOT SAY ON THE FRONT OF THE TUB OR IN THE TESCO MAIN PRODUCT LISTING.
Disgusting!
I tried this due to it being lower calories and fat. It was just horrible. I stupidly bought two tubs of it. I ended up throwing 1 and 3/4 tubs of the bin. I wouldn't recommend this.