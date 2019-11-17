By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Caramel Ice Cream 500Ml
£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml
2x scoop = 100ml/61g
  • Energy541kJ 128kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 887 kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with a salted caramel swirl (10%) and shortbread cookies (7%)
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Vanilla ice cream with a salted caramel swirl & shortbread cookies
  • Our flavour gurus have concocted 'moo-phoria' to be full of the chunks & swirls you love, with lower fat than similar ice cream products!
  • Fairtrade
  • 50% less fat than similar ice cream products
  • 128 calories per 100ml
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Free Range Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Salt, Cream (Milk) Powder, Cocoa Butter, Water, Vanilla Extract, Stabilisers (Pectin, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Free Range Egg Powder, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 18%

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Nuts

Storage

Store at -18ºC. Best before end: see bottom of container.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Free Post ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Phone: 0800 169 6123
  • www.benjerry.co.uk
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Cone Phone: 1850 882 301
  • www.benjerry.ie

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml = 2 x scoop**%* Per 2 x scoop**
Energy 887 kJ541 kJ
-210 kcal128 kcal6%
Fat 7 g4,3 g6%
of which saturates 4,5 g2,7 g14%
Carbohydrates 33 g20 g8%
of which sugars 23 g14 g16%
Protein 3,5 g2,2 g4%
Salt 0,51 g0,31 g5%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**2x scoop = 100ml = 61g, 500ml = 5 x (2x scoop)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

For a lower calorie option, I REALLY like this one

4 stars

For a lower calorie option, I REALLY like this one. It's not as rich as a regular tub of B&J's (obviously), but it deeply satisfies the sweet tooth.

SALTED CARAMEL

1 stars

SHOULD BE MADE CLEARER THAT THIS IS SALTED CARAMEL, DOES NOT SAY ON THE FRONT OF THE TUB OR IN THE TESCO MAIN PRODUCT LISTING.

Disgusting!

1 stars

I tried this due to it being lower calories and fat. It was just horrible. I stupidly bought two tubs of it. I ended up throwing 1 and 3/4 tubs of the bin. I wouldn't recommend this.

