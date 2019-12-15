By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Magnum Vegan Almond Ice Cream 270Ml

4.5(17)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Vegan Almond Ice Cream 270Ml
£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla vegan ice cream coated with chocolate couverture (31%) with almonds (5%)
  • Why should those who have a vegan diet miss out on the pleasure of Magnum? The new Magnum Vegan Almond ice cream – a velvety vegan ice cream, dipped in real chocolate and crunchy almond pieces. The delicious and velvety plant based ice cream has a balanced flavour and provides the indulgence of an almond Magnum, but without the dairy ingredients. Being a plant based ice cream, the new Magnum Vegan is suitable for Vegans and certified by the European Vegetarian Union.
  • Our philosophy: Our consumers acknowledge that health and wellness is about more than diet and exercise. It's also about experiences that enrich our lives and indulgence is essential and one of the most vital part of our existence. We believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost, so now you can experience the pleasure of Magnum Vegan ice cream, for the true Magnum cracking experience.
  • Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. The cocoa beans used to make the chocolate on Magnum Vegan products are sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey.
  • Magnum Vegan Almond Ice Cream
  • A true Magnum cracking experience
  • Chocolate coverture
  • Delicious and velvety plant-based ice cream
  • Store at -18 degrees Celsius
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 270ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, glucose syrup, coconut oil, ALMONDS, glucose-fructose syrup, pea protein, flavourings, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithin, E471), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (E412, E410, E407), salt, colour (E160a). May contain: milk and other nuts. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Chocolate couverture containing vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter. Contains Nuts. May contain Milk. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Suitable for Ovo Lacto Vegetarian and Vegan. Not present Kosher and Halal. Yes Alcohol

Storage

STORE AT -18°C

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

270 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1444 kJ1155 kJ1040 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)345 kcal276 kcal248 kcal0%
Fat (g)22 g18 g16 g23%
of which saturates (g)14 g11 g9.8 g49%
Carbohydrate (g)32 g26 g23 g9%
of which sugars (g)26 g21 g19 g21%
Protein (g)2.7 g2.2 g2 g4%
Salt (g)0.1 g0.08 g0.07 g1%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 3 portions)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Tasty but expensive

3 stars

Delicious product but ridiculously expensive compared to similar milk based products. Why do vegans get financially penalised?

Who needs cow baby food?

5 stars

Absolutely amazing. Cruelty free ice cream. One day all ice cream will be made this way.

Delicious, easy to identify and better than dairy.

5 stars

Delicious and non vegan friends thought so too - they were genuinely surprised at the quality of the non dairy ice cream and said they couldn't taste the difference. Only one complaint: the price (time of writing this review: October 2019). Hopefully, as more and more people try vegan the price will come down. Also, very easy to spot the product and identify it as suitable for vegans because of the clear and unambiguous packaging label - so much easier than having to keep looking at the back and sides for the 'vegan' label. So hard to choose between this or the other one - usually end up getting both!

Very good product but why are vegans penalised ove

4 stars

Very good product but why are vegans penalised over cost compared to the milk product!

Best ever dairy free ices

5 stars

Extra tasty treat for people who can no longer have milk products. Love these, please re-stock.

Winner - my only complaint - love them too much!!

5 stars

These are really good. The chocolate is darker/purer without all the added milk/sugar but not bitter and the ice cream is very similar considering and the coconut is very subtle - couldn’t notice it much. I’d read a review in the paper written by a non vegan who’d tried lots of vegan ice creams and she had said how good they were, hence my purchase, just bought some more!! Very moreish but not heavy/stodgy.

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

So so good. Perfect

Delicious

5 stars

Incredible. Loved the taste of it. Expensive compared to the normal quantity and price of regular Magnum boxes, but I have been lactose intolerant for ten years and this is incredible to be able to treat myself to a Magnum.

The Real Thing

5 stars

They taste just like the real thing! Honestly couldn't tell the difference. They're amazing.

Addictive

5 stars

Utterly gorgeous!! Creamy and smooth.

