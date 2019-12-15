Magnum Vegan Almond Ice Cream 270Ml

Tasty but expensive
Delicious product but ridiculously expensive compared to similar milk based products. Why do vegans get financially penalised?
Who needs cow baby food?
Absolutely amazing. Cruelty free ice cream. One day all ice cream will be made this way.
Delicious, easy to identify and better than dairy.
Delicious and non vegan friends thought so too - they were genuinely surprised at the quality of the non dairy ice cream and said they couldn't taste the difference. Only one complaint: the price (time of writing this review: October 2019). Hopefully, as more and more people try vegan the price will come down. Also, very easy to spot the product and identify it as suitable for vegans because of the clear and unambiguous packaging label - so much easier than having to keep looking at the back and sides for the 'vegan' label. So hard to choose between this or the other one - usually end up getting both!
Very good product but why are vegans penalised over cost compared to the milk product!
Best ever dairy free ices
Extra tasty treat for people who can no longer have milk products. Love these, please re-stock.
Winner - my only complaint - love them too much!!
These are really good. The chocolate is darker/purer without all the added milk/sugar but not bitter and the ice cream is very similar considering and the coconut is very subtle - couldn’t notice it much. I’d read a review in the paper written by a non vegan who’d tried lots of vegan ice creams and she had said how good they were, hence my purchase, just bought some more!! Very moreish but not heavy/stodgy.
Absolutely delicious
So so good. Perfect
Delicious
Incredible. Loved the taste of it. Expensive compared to the normal quantity and price of regular Magnum boxes, but I have been lactose intolerant for ten years and this is incredible to be able to treat myself to a Magnum.
The Real Thing
They taste just like the real thing! Honestly couldn't tell the difference. They're amazing.
Addictive
Utterly gorgeous!! Creamy and smooth.