Magnum Vegan Classic Ice Cream 270Ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla vegan ice cream coated with chocolate couverture (33%)
  • Why should those who have a vegan diet miss out on the pleasure of Magnum? The new Magnum Vegan Classic ice cream – a velvety vegan ice cream, dipped in delicious real chocolate. The delicious and velvety plant based ice cream has a balanced flavour and provides the indulgence of a classic Magnum, but without the dairy ingredients. Being a plant based ice cream, the new Magnum Vegan is suitable for Vegans and certified by the European Vegetarian Union.
  • Our philosophy: Our consumers acknowledge that health and wellness is about more than diet and exercise. It's also about experiences that enrich our lives and indulgence is essential and one of the most vital part of our existence. We believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost, so now you can experience the pleasure of Magnum vegan ice cream, for the same true Magnum cracking experience.
  • Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. The cocoa beans used to make the chocolate on Magnum Vegan products are sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey.
  • Magnum Vegan Classic Ice Cream
  • A true Magnum cracking experience
  • Chocolate coverture
  • Delicious and velvety plant-based ice cream
  • Store at -18 degrees Celsius
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 270ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, glucose syrup, coconut oil, glucose fructose syrup, pea protein, flavourings, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithin, E471), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (E412, E410, E407), salt, colour (E160a). May contain: milk. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Chocolate couverture containing vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk

Storage

Storage temperature -18⁰C

Produce of

Italy

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

270 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1383 kJ1093 kJ982 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)330 kcal261 kcal234 kcal12%
Fat (g)20 g16 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)14 g11 g9.9 g50%
Carbohydrate (g)34 g27 g24 g9%
of which sugars (g)28 g22 g20 g22%
Protein (g)1.6 g1.3 g1.1 g2%
Salt (g)0.11 g0.08 g0.08 g1%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 90 ml. ( Pack contains 3 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not actually vegan

1 stars

The ice cream might be vegan but the chocolate is not. See the ingredients: "May contain Milk". I don't think they've quite grasped the concept.

Delicious, easy to identify and better than dairy.

5 stars

Delicious and non vegan friends thought so too - they were genuinely surprised at the quality of the non dairy ice cream and said they couldn't taste the difference. Only one complaint: the price (time of writing this review: October 2019). Hopefully, as more and more people try vegan the price will come down. Also, very easy to spot the product and identify it as suitable for vegans because of the clear and unambiguous packaging label - so much easier than having to keep looking at the back and sides for the 'vegan' label.

Amazing!

5 stars

I tried the almond ones too, they're both so good. You could easily get addicted to these! You cannot tell they're vegan.

Worth buying

5 stars

These are so tasty!

Better than I could have hoped for

5 stars

I could not tell the difference.

Love these 💜

5 stars

Love these 💜

Delicious Delight!

5 stars

These Vegan Magnums are delicious! The whole family loves them. Gorgeous thick chocolate with a creamy vanilla ice-cream. Highly recommended.

At last, Fabulous non-dairy ice cream!

5 stars

Wow these are fantastic! The ice cream tastes creamy, just like ice cream should. I usually find non-dairy ice creams taste like cardboard, but not this. Highly recommended. Well done magnum!

Heaven on a stick

5 stars

This tastes jUST like the dairy free version which means it tastes delicious!

Amazing!

5 stars

Amazing - best vegan ice-cream ever!

