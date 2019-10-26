Magnum Vegan Classic Ice Cream 270Ml

Not actually vegan
The ice cream might be vegan but the chocolate is not. See the ingredients: "May contain Milk". I don't think they've quite grasped the concept.
Delicious, easy to identify and better than dairy.
Delicious and non vegan friends thought so too - they were genuinely surprised at the quality of the non dairy ice cream and said they couldn't taste the difference. Only one complaint: the price (time of writing this review: October 2019). Hopefully, as more and more people try vegan the price will come down. Also, very easy to spot the product and identify it as suitable for vegans because of the clear and unambiguous packaging label - so much easier than having to keep looking at the back and sides for the 'vegan' label.
Amazing!
I tried the almond ones too, they're both so good. You could easily get addicted to these! You cannot tell they're vegan.
Worth buying
These are so tasty!
Better than I could have hoped for
I could not tell the difference.
Love these 💜
Love these 💜
Delicious Delight!
These Vegan Magnums are delicious! The whole family loves them. Gorgeous thick chocolate with a creamy vanilla ice-cream. Highly recommended.
At last, Fabulous non-dairy ice cream!
Wow these are fantastic! The ice cream tastes creamy, just like ice cream should. I usually find non-dairy ice creams taste like cardboard, but not this. Highly recommended. Well done magnum!
Heaven on a stick
This tastes jUST like the dairy free version which means it tastes delicious!
Amazing!
Amazing - best vegan ice-cream ever!