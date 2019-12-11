Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar Flavarings 90G

Gorgeous! Please sell these in all your stores, no
Gorgeous! Please sell these in all your stores, not just the superstores.
Ouch my mouth
Very strong flavour that will hurt your mouth for a few days. Couldn't finish a pack.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2247kJ
Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil (35%), Rice Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid; Salt, Sugar, Dried Yeast Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract]
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Serving
|Energy
|2247kJ
|674kJ
|540kcal
|162kcal
|Fat
|36g
|11g
|of which Saturates
|3.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|45g
|14g
|of which Sugars
|1.1g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|8.2g
|2.5g
|Protein
|4.5g
|1.4g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.60g
