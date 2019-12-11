By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar Flavarings 90G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy674kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.60g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2247kJ

Product Description

  • Salt & Vinegar Flavour Corn Snacks
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Our Promise to You...
  • Hula Hoops Flavarings are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste as great as ever!
  • Bigger Bolder Full on Flavour
  • The big and crispy hoop, bursting with flavour!
  • Perfect for sharing!
  • Why not try our other delicious flavour?
  • Tangy Cheese
  • Big crispy bursts of flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil (35%), Rice Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid; Salt, Sugar, Dried Yeast Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Soya, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

90g pack = Approximately 3 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us:
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy 2247kJ674kJ
-540kcal162kcal
Fat 36g11g
of which Saturates 3.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate 45g14g
of which Sugars 1.1g<0.5g
Fibre 8.2g2.5g
Protein 4.5g1.4g
Salt 2.0g0.60g
90g pack = Approximately 3 servings per pack--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous! Please sell these in all your stores, no

5 stars

Gorgeous! Please sell these in all your stores, not just the superstores.

Ouch my mouth

2 stars

Very strong flavour that will hurt your mouth for a few days. Couldn't finish a pack.

