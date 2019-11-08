By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Fisherman's Pie 320G

2.5(6)Write a review
Youngs Fisherman's Pie 320G
£ 1.50
£0.47/100g
Each pie oven baked contains
  • Energy1398 kJ 333 kcal
    17%
  • Fat11.5g
    16%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 485kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of Alaska Pollock Fillet in a Cheese and Chive Sauce Topped with Partially Reconstituted Mashed Potato and Cheddar Cheese
  • Fish fillet pieces in our creamy cheese & chive sauce, topped with mash & a sprinkling of cheese
  • PF3079
  • 333 calories per pie
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Dried Potato (46%), Water, Alaska Pollock (15%) (Fish), Cheddar Cheese (2%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cream (2%) (Milk), Red Cheddar Cheese (2%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto; Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Milk Protein, Onion, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Chives, Salt, Mustard Powder, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Flavourings, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Fisherman's Pie are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7.
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove outer packaging and film lid.
Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 40 minutes (fan oven 35 minutes).

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach pie oven baked contains
Energy485kJ / 116kcal1398kJ / 333kcal
Fat4.0g11.5g
(of which saturates)1.3g3.8g
Carbohydrate13.8g39.8g
(of which sugars)1.8g5.1g
Fibre1.4g4.0g
Protein5.4g15.4g
Salt0.5g1.5g
Pack contains 1 serving--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good taste if oven cooked but agree with another r

4 stars

Good taste if oven cooked but agree with another reviewer that it is very small! Much better cooked in the oven than microwave.

Tiny but Tasty

4 stars

Very nice piel. I just don't know what to put with it to make an adequate meal for an adult.

Not a lot of fish for a fish pie

3 stars

Cheap but not a lot of fish in it for a fish pie - 2 or 3 sugar lump sized pieces, in the whole meal. tastes good though

Although this was low in calories it was even lowe

2 stars

Although this was low in calories it was even lower in taste and the fish had been overcooked.

absolutely awful

1 stars

absolutely awful

Very small portion and not very nice

2 stars

All I can say is it tasted like powdered mash with tiny pieces of fish. Very little flavour and a very small portion

