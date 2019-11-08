Youngs Fisherman's Pie 320G

Good taste if oven cooked but agree with another r
Good taste if oven cooked but agree with another reviewer that it is very small! Much better cooked in the oven than microwave.
Tiny but Tasty
Very nice piel. I just don't know what to put with it to make an adequate meal for an adult.
Not a lot of fish for a fish pie
Cheap but not a lot of fish in it for a fish pie - 2 or 3 sugar lump sized pieces, in the whole meal. tastes good though
Although this was low in calories it was even lower in taste and the fish had been overcooked.
absolutely awful
Very small portion and not very nice
All I can say is it tasted like powdered mash with tiny pieces of fish. Very little flavour and a very small portion