Youngs Admiral Pie 320G

Decent value for money
Tasty, not a lot of fish and sauce a bit watery. Not a bad bite for the money though!
This was a disgrace and should not have been sold
This was a disgrace and should not have been sold as a fish pie! It was potato but how much potato there was actually in there was questionable. My husband found no fish in his and I managed to find two very small pieces of pink salmon and one minuscule portion of white fish.I have had to give it a star in order for this complaint to be accepted. By rights it does not deserve any stars.
Put some more haddock in it
Tasty and trouble free.Good flavour.Could do with a bit more fish and less potato.
Do not waste your money
All this consists of is potato and butter sauce.