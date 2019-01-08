By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Admiral Pie 320G

2.5(4)Write a review
Youngs Admiral Pie 320G
£ 1.50
£0.47/100g
Each Microwaved Pie contains
  • Energy1419 kJ 338 kcal
    17%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates6.1g
    30%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 487kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of Alaska Pollock Fillet in a Butter Sauce, Topped with Partially Reconstituted Mashed Potato and Cheddar Cheese
  • Fish fillet pieces in our creamy butter sauce, topped with mash & Cheddar cheese
  • 338 calories per pie
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Dried Potato (46%), Water, Alaska Pollock (Fish) (15%), Butter (Milk) (2%), Red Cheddar Cheese (2%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto; Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Milk Proteins, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Seasoning [Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil], Dextrose, Salt, Parsley, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Colours: Capsanthin, Curcumin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18° or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Admiral's Pie is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Caution! Plate will become hot during cooking

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove outer packaging and film lid.
Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 40 minutes (fan oven 35 minutes).

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach Pie Oven baked contains
Energy 487kJ / 116kcal1419kJ / 338kcal
Fat 4.4g12.8g
(of which saturates)2.1g6.1g
Carbohydrate 13.7g39.8g
(of which sugars)1.8g5.1g
Fibre 1.0g2.9g
Protein 4.9g14.4g
Salt 0.6g1.6g
Pack contains 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Decent value for money

4 stars

Tasty, not a lot of fish and sauce a bit watery. Not a bad bite for the money though!

This was a disgrace and should not have been sold

1 stars

This was a disgrace and should not have been sold as a fish pie! It was potato but how much potato there was actually in there was questionable. My husband found no fish in his and I managed to find two very small pieces of pink salmon and one minuscule portion of white fish.I have had to give it a star in order for this complaint to be accepted. By rights it does not deserve any stars.

Put some more haddock in it

4 stars

Tasty and trouble free.Good flavour.Could do with a bit more fish and less potato.

Do not waste your money

1 stars

All this consists of is potato and butter sauce.

