Tesco Health Fabric Strapping 2.5 Cm X 3M

Product Description
- Tesco Health Fabric Strapping
- Tesco Health Fabric Strapping Fabric is breathable and flexible to support joints and assist in preventing strains, ideal for use in sport. This strapping uses a low allergy, latex free adhesive and is kind to skin.
- Provides flexible support to joints and helps to prevent strain injuries. 2.5cm x 3m
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China, Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- Cut to length. Apply to clean, dry skin. Use each cut strip only once.
Recycling info
Card. Card widely recycled
