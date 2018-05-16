By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Health Fabric Strapping 2.5 Cm X 3M

Tesco Health Fabric Strapping 2.5 Cm X 3M
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Fabric Strapping
  • Tesco Health Fabric Strapping Fabric is breathable and flexible to support joints and assist in preventing strains, ideal for use in sport. This strapping uses a low allergy, latex free adhesive and is kind to skin.
  • Provides flexible support to joints and helps to prevent strain injuries. 2.5cm x 3m
  Tesco Health Fabric Strapping Fabric is breathable and flexible to support joints and assist in preventing strains, ideal for use in sport. This strapping uses a low allergy, latex free adhesive and is kind to skin.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China, Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cut to length. Apply to clean, dry skin. Use each cut strip only once.

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

