Alpro Ice Cream Almond Salted Caramel 500Ml

Very Good
Tastes like real ice cream. Its awesome.
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 751 kJ / 181 kcal
Water, Soluble Corn Fibre, Sugar, Vegetable Fats and Oils (Rapeseed, Shea, Coconut), Almond (4.2%), Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean, Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Modified Starch, Caramelized Sugar
Best before: see base of pack.Keep frozen below -18°C and do not refreeze once thawed.
Made in the EU
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|1x Scoop per 50 ml
|Energy
|751 kJ / 181 kcal
|255 kJ / 62 kcal
|Fat
|8.8 g
|3.0 g
|Saturates
|2.4 g
|0.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|18.3 g
|6.2 g
|Sugars
|14.2 g
|4.8 g
|Fibre
|12.3 g
|4.2 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|0.3 g
|Salt
|0.30 g
|0.10 g
|of which
|-
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
|-
|1x scoop = 50 ml/34 g, 500ml = 10x (1x scoop)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020