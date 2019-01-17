By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Ice Cream Almond Salted Caramel 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
Typical values per 100g: Energy 751 kJ / 181 kcal

Product Description

  • Plant-based Almond & Caramel ice cream, with salted caramel sauce (6%) and caramelized almonds (3%).
  • Enjoy Alpro® Ice Cream made from nature's tastiest ingredients
  • Alpro® Almond Salted Caramel is made from carefully selected almonds, giving our ice cream its delicious rich taste & creaminess. With less sugars & saturated fats than the market reference in ice cream, Alpro® Ice Cream is a delicious treat to indulge in!
  • 100% plant-based
  • 30% less sugars, no sweeteners
  • 30% less saturated fats
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Free from colours
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soluble Corn Fibre, Sugar, Vegetable Fats and Oils (Rapeseed, Shea, Coconut), Almond (4.2%), Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean, Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Modified Starch, Caramelized Sugar

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya & Nuts (no Peanuts).

Storage

Best before: see base of pack.Keep frozen below -18°C and do not refreeze once thawed.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • For an optimal product experience, remove from freezer 5 minutes before serving.

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @alpro
  • #plantpower
  • UK 0333 300 0900
  • ROI 1800 992 878

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g1x Scoop per 50 ml
Energy 751 kJ / 181 kcal255 kJ / 62 kcal
Fat 8.8 g3.0 g
Saturates 2.4 g0.8 g
Carbohydrate 18.3 g6.2 g
Sugars 14.2 g4.8 g
Fibre 12.3 g4.2 g
Protein 0.8 g0.3 g
Salt 0.30 g0.10 g
of which--
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients--
1x scoop = 50 ml/34 g, 500ml = 10x (1x scoop)--

Very Good

5 stars

Tastes like real ice cream. Its awesome.

