Thorntons Millionaires Tart 462G

5(1)Write a review
£ 4.00
£0.87/100g

Product Description

  • An All Butter Pastry Case Filled with Toffee Sauce and Chocolate Ganache, Hand Finished with Marbled Dark and White Chocolate Curls
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 462g

Information

Ingredients

Toffee Sauce (30%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt), Chocolate Ganache (30%) (Belgian Milk Chocolate (47%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (11%), Sugar, Marbled Mega Curls (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or colder.Store flat even when frozen. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze. For Best Before End See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Instructions
  • Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate. Defrost at room temperature for 1 hour.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Country Style Foods Ltd.,
  • 50 Pontefract Lane,
  • Leeds,
  • LS9 8HY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.thorntons.co.uk

Net Contents

462g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 77 g)
Energy 1917 kJ1476 kJ
-459 kcal353 kcal
Fat 26.2 g20.2 g
of which Saturates 15.9 g12.2 g
Carbohydrates50.5 g38.9 g
of which Sugars 32.8 g25.3 g
Fibre 2.2 g1.7 g
Protein 4.2 g3.2 g
Salt 0.2 g0.15 g
This pack contains 6 servings--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Tastes amazing very good price

5 stars

Tastes amazing very good price

