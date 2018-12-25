Thorntons Millionaires Tart 462G

Tastes amazing very good price
Toffee Sauce (30%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt), Chocolate Ganache (30%) (Belgian Milk Chocolate (47%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (11%), Sugar, Marbled Mega Curls (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Flour
Keep frozen at -18°C or colder.Store flat even when frozen. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze. For Best Before End See Front of Pack.
Made in EU
This pack contains 6 servings
Packing. Recyclable
462g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (approx 77 g)
|Energy
|1917 kJ
|1476 kJ
|-
|459 kcal
|353 kcal
|Fat
|26.2 g
|20.2 g
|of which Saturates
|15.9 g
|12.2 g
|Carbohydrates
|50.5 g
|38.9 g
|of which Sugars
|32.8 g
|25.3 g
|Fibre
|2.2 g
|1.7 g
|Protein
|4.2 g
|3.2 g
|Salt
|0.2 g
|0.15 g
|-
|-
