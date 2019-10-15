By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Thorntons Millionaires Cheesecake 565G

1(1)Write a review
Thorntons Millionaires Cheesecake 565G
£ 4.00
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • A Toffee Flavoured Cheesecake with Caramel Sauce on a Shortbread Biscuit Base, Topped with Smooth Milk Chocolate Ganache and Hand Finished with Shimmered Milk Chocolate Curls
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 565g

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Ganache (14%) (Cream (Milk), Milk Chocolate (44%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Cheese (Milk), Cornflour), Salted Caramel Sauce (10%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Butter (Milk), Water, Sugar, Thickener (Pectin), Salt), Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Egg, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Milk Chocolate Decorations (1%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vanilla Extract, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Cornflour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Colour (Caramel, Potassium Aluminium Silicate, Iron Oxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or colder.Store flat even when frozen. For Best Before See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Instructions
  • Remove all packaging, place on a serving plate and defrost overnight in a refrigerator or defrost at room temperature for 2 hours. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Country Style Foods Ltd.,
  • 50 Pontefract Lane,
  • Leeds,
  • LS9 8HY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Country Style Foods Ltd.,
  • 50 Pontefract Lane,
  • Leeds,
  • LS9 8HY,
  • UK.
  • www.thorntons.co.uk

Net Contents

565g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 94 g)
Energy1559 kJ1466 kJ
-373 kcal351 kcal
Fat21.4 g20.1 g
of which Saturates12.9 g11.5 g
Carbohydrates40.0 g37.6 g
of which Sugars26.8 g25.2 g
Fibre1.0 g0.9 g
Protein4.7 g4.4 g
Salt0.3 g0.3 g
This pack contains 6 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not a nice cheesecake at all.

1 stars

Not a nice cheesecake at all.

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco Extra Thick Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.15
£0.38/100ml

Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L

£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here