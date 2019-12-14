By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bella Cucina Prosecco Frizzante 75Cl

Product Description

  • PROSECCO Di Origine Controllata - Frizzante
  • This refreshing semi sparkling Prosecco is bursting with flavours of fresh green apples, pears and grapefruit.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This semi sparkling prosecco frizzante is classically refreshing and lively with crisp fruit flavours and floral notes.

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.P.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Massimo Marrasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • The glera grapes are softly pressed and the must is kept at 0 degrees until ready for the natural sparkling that takes place in stainless steel pressurised tanks.

History

  • Prosecco is, according to an order of the Italian Minister of Agriculture dated 17 July 2009 since 1 January 2010 not the name of a grape variety any more (now to be called Glear). Prosecco began to be made in its modern, light, dry style at some point in the early 1960's. Prosecco frizzante stops forming bubbles soon after pouring.

Regional Information

  • The Veneto region was granted DOCG status in 2010 because it is in the ideal home for Prosecco. With the right soil composition, hills well exposed to sunlight, abundant and frequent rainfall, constant mild temperatures between April and October, and marked temperature changes during the ripening season, there simply is no better place to produce this wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within one year of purchase, once opened consume within 1 day to avoid the loss of CO2.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Open with care.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italy.
  • Nelle Cantine di Cossano Belbo.

Return to

  • Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italy.
  • Nelle Cantine di Cossano Belbo.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy272kJ / 65kcal340kJ / 82kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

