Pommery Pop Non Vintage Champagne Brut 75Cl
- Brut - White French Wine
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
- Contains Sulphites
- POP Brut is a truly impeccable Champagne. From the 3 Champagne vines Pinot Noir is the dominant grape affording roundness & fullness. Pinot Meunier to add a dash. Chardonnay with pleasurable freshness providing continuity for the wine & Pommery style
Champagne
White
9.4
12.5% vol
Vranken Pommery Monopole
Natural Cork
Clément Pierlot
France
Wine
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier
- Pommery is produced using the traditional Champagne method. Grape varieties Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier are carefully selected from key regions before undertaking the precise process of transforming them into Champagne over 3 to 5 years minimum. Our winemaker, Thierry Gasco sees that the utmost care, skill and expertise is utilised to ensure the excellent quality of this Marque is maintained.
- Pommery & Greno was established in 1836, but it was the highly entrepreneurial Jeanne-Alexandrine Louise Pommery, who in 1858 took over the running of the business after the unexpected death of her husband, that made sure the Pommery name and reputation was internationally recognised. Madame Pommery launched the first commercially successful `Brut' Champagne in history `Pommery Brut Nature 1874, at a time when champagne was excessively sweetened with sugar.
- Pommery is based and produced in Reims, one of the key regions for the production of wine and where many of the famous and original names in Champagne are established. The original Pommery Domaine is still used in the production of all our wines including 18km of chalk galleries located 30 metres below ground where maturation takes place.
Ambient
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
- Sparkling
Product of France
- Pommery,
- Reims,
- France,
- NM-277-002.
18 Years
750ml ℮
