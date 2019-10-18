By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weight Watchers Salted Caramel Torte 130G

4(2)Write a review
£ 1.50
£1.16/100g
Per Dessert Portion
  • Energy691kJ 164kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars20.1g
    22%
  • Salt0.34g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063 kJ

Product Description

  • A chocolate sponge covered in a salted caramel sauce, topped with a toffee mousse, decorated with a drizzle of salted caramel sauce and milk chocolate curls.
  • 8 SmartPoints value™.
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Salted Caramel Sauce (25%, Water, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt, Stabiliser - Agar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup), Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Skimmed Milk Powder, Brown Sugar, Milk Chocolate Curls (1.7%, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Glucose Powder, Palm Oil, Inulin, Cocoa Powder (1.2%), Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Fructose Syrup, Pork Gelatine, Egg Albumen, Emulsifiers - Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Stabilisers - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Modified Potato Starch, Raising Agents - Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

KEEP FROZEN.Food Freezer **** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment *** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment ** 1 month. Star marked frozen food compartment * 1 week. Ice making compartment 3 days. †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • DEFROST INSTRUCTIONS.
  • Remove film seal. Allow to stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Consume immediately. For best results eat from pot.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • SAY HELLO!
  • Call our friendly Consumer Careline 0800 5285757 (ROI 01 2805757).
  • Don't forget to quote the code on pack.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Dessert 65g% Ri* Per Dessert
Energy 1063 kJ691 kJ8%
-252 kcal164 kcal8%
Fat 5.8g3.8g5%
- of which saturates 3.6g2.3g12%
Carbohydrate 45.0g29.2g11%
- of which sugars 31.0g20.1g22%
Fibre 1.8g1.2g
Protein 4.1g2.7g5%
Salt 0.52g0.34g6%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Okay but not worth the points

3 stars

Been wanting to try these for a while as doing ww and thought they’d be a nice treat. They’re okay, but overly sweet and in all honesty not worth 8sp. Wouldn’t buy again.

yummy and ww

5 stars

yummy and ww

