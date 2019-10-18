Weight Watchers Salted Caramel Torte 130G

Okay but not worth the points
Been wanting to try these for a while as doing ww and thought they’d be a nice treat. They’re okay, but overly sweet and in all honesty not worth 8sp. Wouldn’t buy again.
yummy and ww
yummy and ww
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063 kJ
Water, Salted Caramel Sauce (25%, Water, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt, Stabiliser - Agar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup), Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Skimmed Milk Powder, Brown Sugar, Milk Chocolate Curls (1.7%, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Glucose Powder, Palm Oil, Inulin, Cocoa Powder (1.2%), Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Fructose Syrup, Pork Gelatine, Egg Albumen, Emulsifiers - Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Stabilisers - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Modified Potato Starch, Raising Agents - Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Flavouring
KEEP FROZEN.Food Freezer **** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment *** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment ** 1 month. Star marked frozen food compartment * 1 week. Ice making compartment 3 days. †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Made in England
2 Servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
130g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Dessert 65g
|% Ri* Per Dessert
|Energy
|1063 kJ
|691 kJ
|8%
|-
|252 kcal
|164 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|5.8g
|3.8g
|5%
|- of which saturates
|3.6g
|2.3g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|45.0g
|29.2g
|11%
|- of which sugars
|31.0g
|20.1g
|22%
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.7g
|5%
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.34g
|6%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019