Weight Watchers Double Chocolate Brownies 172G

5(1)Write a review
Weight Watchers Double Chocolate Brownies 172G
£ 1.50
£0.87/100g
Per Dessert Portion
  • Energy733kJ 174kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars25.0g
    28%
  • Salt0.25g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 853 kJ

Product Description

  • A chocolate sponge topped with Belgian chocolate mousse, chocolate sauce and chocolate curls.
  • 8 SmartPoints value™.
  • Pack size: 172g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Egg, Glucose Powder, Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Powder (2.0%), Milk Chocolate (1.7%, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cacao Mass, Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Inulin, Whey Powder (Milk), Dark Chocolate (1.4%, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter; Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Milk Chocolate Curls (1.1%, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), White Chocolate Curls (1.1%, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Pork Gelatine, Maltodextrin, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Potato Starch, Emulsifiers - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Gelling Agents - Pectin, Sodium Alginate, Raising Agents -Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Egg Albumen, Stabilisers - Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

KEEP FROZEN.Food Freezer **** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment *** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment ** 1 month. Star marked frozen food compartment * 1 week. Ice making compartment 3 days. †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • DEFROST INSTRUCTIONS.
  • Remove film seal. Allow to stand at room temperature for 20 minutes. Consume immediately. For best results eat from pot.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • SAY HELLO!
  • Call our friendly Consumer Careline 0800 5285757 (ROI 01 2805757).
  • Don't forget to quote the code on pack.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

172g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Dessert 86g% Ri* Per Dessert
Energy 853 kJ733 kJ9%
-202 kcal174 kcal9%
Fat 4.1g3.5g5%
- of which saturates 2.3g2.0g10%
Carbohydrate 35.9g30.9g12%
- of which sugars 29.1g25.0g28%
Fibre 1.9g1.6g
Protein 4.5g3.9g8%
Salt 0.29g0.25g4%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Amazing so tasty!!

