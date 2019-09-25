Weight Watchers Double Chocolate Brownies 172G

Yummy
Amazing so tasty!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 853 kJ
Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Egg, Glucose Powder, Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Powder (2.0%), Milk Chocolate (1.7%, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cacao Mass, Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Inulin, Whey Powder (Milk), Dark Chocolate (1.4%, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter; Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Milk Chocolate Curls (1.1%, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), White Chocolate Curls (1.1%, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier - Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Pork Gelatine, Maltodextrin, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Potato Starch, Emulsifiers - Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Gelling Agents - Pectin, Sodium Alginate, Raising Agents -Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Egg Albumen, Stabilisers - Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Flavouring
KEEP FROZEN.Food Freezer **** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment *** †Until best before end. Star marked frozen food compartment ** 1 month. Star marked frozen food compartment * 1 week. Ice making compartment 3 days. †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Made in England
2 Servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
172g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Dessert 86g
|% Ri* Per Dessert
|Energy
|853 kJ
|733 kJ
|9%
|-
|202 kcal
|174 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|4.1g
|3.5g
|5%
|- of which saturates
|2.3g
|2.0g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|35.9g
|30.9g
|12%
|- of which sugars
|29.1g
|25.0g
|28%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.6g
|Protein
|4.5g
|3.9g
|8%
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.25g
|4%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
