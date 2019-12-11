Weight Watchers Lamb Tagine 400G

Nasty
Nasty. Full of rock hard seeds and hardly any lamb. Have emailed Heinz as this is not a nice product.
Awful.
not much meat and some was fatty. Not to my taste. Will not be buying it again.
Not edible
Awful, full of bits of bone and the meat was extremely fatty, both me and my partner put it in the bin.
Extremely disappointing
Could only 2-3 mouthfuls, lacked flavour, tiny piece of lamb. Did not enjoy the seeds, just tasted of hot chilli spice. Actually made me feel sick and im a massive fan of spicey food
just horrid but I think others might like it
