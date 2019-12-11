By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Weight Watchers Lamb Tagine 400G

1(5)Write a review
Weight Watchers Lamb Tagine 400G
£ 2.75
£0.69/100g
Per Meal (400g)
  • Energy1241kJ 295kcal
    15%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310 kJ

Product Description

  • Tender marinated lamb pieces in a Middle Eastern inspired sauce with bulgur wheat, butternut squash, kale and pomegranate seeds.
  • Weight Watchers from Heinz.
  • ... an exciting range of DELICIOUS INSPIRING MEALS which help you balance health and taste!
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass. Eat as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • BALANCE - BE INSPIRED, BE HEALTHY.
  • No artificial colours or preservatives.
  • 8 SmartPoints value™.
  • 295 KCAL PER MEAL.
  • LOW IN FAT.
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN.
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • Low in fat
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cooked Bulgur Wheat (23%, Water, Bulgur Wheat), Cooked Lamb Pieces (10%, Lamb, Tomato Paste, Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Allspice, Cardamom, Turmeric, Nutmeg, Ginger, Bay, Cloves, Cassia, Cayenne Pepper), Salt, Paprika, Cardamom, Mace), Butternut Squash, Kale, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Carrot, Pomegranate Seeds (2.5%), Garlic Purée, Ginger Puree, Tomato Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Apricots, Coriander Leaf, Lemon Juice, Salt, Paprika, Coriander Seeds, Mint, Cumin Seeds, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon, Ground Cloves

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Produce of

Made in Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Call our friendly Consumer Careline: 0800 055 6457 (ROI 1800 995311).
  • Please quote the quality code on the pack.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer meal 400gPer meal % RI*
Energy 310 kJ1241 kJ
-74 kcal295 kcal15%
Fat 1.7g7.0g10%
of which saturates 0.5g2.0g10%
Carbohydrate 9.5g38.0g15%
of which sugars 2.0g8.1g9%
Fibre 2.1g8.6g
Protein 4.0g15.8g32%
Salt 0.4g1.6g27%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nasty

1 stars

Nasty. Full of rock hard seeds and hardly any lamb. Have emailed Heinz as this is not a nice product.

Awful.

2 stars

not much meat and some was fatty. Not to my taste. Will not be buying it again.

Not edible

1 stars

Awful, full of bits of bone and the meat was extremely fatty, both me and my partner put it in the bin.

Extremely disappointing

1 stars

Could only 2-3 mouthfuls, lacked flavour, tiny piece of lamb. Did not enjoy the seeds, just tasted of hot chilli spice. Actually made me feel sick and im a massive fan of spicey food

just horrid but I think others might like it

1 stars

just horrid but I think others might like it

Usually bought next

Weight Watchers 3 Beans Chilli 400G

£ 2.75
£0.69/100g

Weight Watchers Chicken Chorizo Paella 400G

£ 2.80
£7.00/kg

Weight Watchers Aromatic Chicken Noodles 400G

£ 2.80
£0.70/100g

Weight Watchers Beef Lasagne 320G

£ 1.75
£0.55/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here